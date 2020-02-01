Belfry Elementary has announced its honor roll for the second nine weeks. Those students making the honor roll included:
Fourth Grade Honor Roll
Mrs. Hylton’s Fourth Grade — All A’s — Olivia Adams, Brian Ayala, Kimberly Dotson, Braxton Ginther, Addie Lester, Justin Smith and Khloe Stanley.
A’s and B’s — Brooklyn Mullins, Jayden Pauley, Logan Runyon, Kaylee Ross, Addison Stepp, and
Jaxton Whitt.
Mrs. Rice’s Fourth Grade — All A’s — Mandy Brown, Alton Justice, Khloe Lester, Mason Lowe, Keiaira Runyon, and Daegan Scott. A’s and B’s — Khloe Hinkle, Nevaeh Lyon, Kindra Reed, Jeremy Slate, Noah Stanley, Aaden Thompson, and Brianna Workman.
Mrs. Rollins’ Fourth Grade — All A’s — Colton Howard, Issac Lester, and Mylie Wherry. A’s & B’s — Brandon Chapman, Kamryn Duncan, James Ferrell, Destiny Hall, Ryan Hatfield, Colton Holtzclaw, Maddie Hubbard, and Peyton Lewis.
Mrs. Varney’s Fourth Grade — All A’s — Kylie Bogar, Mea Caudill, Mollie Cline, Chase Evans, Alexis Hale, Gracie Hardin, Billy Smith, Liz Thompson, and Kaden Tilley. A’s and B’s — Abby Blackburn, Gage Conn, Brooklyn Crabtree, Tyson Dillon, Braxton Hosley, and
Addison Marcum
5th Grade Honor Roll
Mrs. Carter’s Fifth Grade
All A’s — Parker Gunnels, Dalton Jewell, Kaiden Kirkland, Maci Maynard, Andrew Mounts, Jace Mullins, Matthew Murphy, A.J. Rizo, Riley Runyon, Daylon Sherrill, Trenton Williamson, and Lakyn Wolford. A’s & B’s — Ashton Childress, Makayla Compton, Tyler Davis, Devin Gillman, Giselle Lowe, Preston O’Neal, Daegan Oliver, and Bella Sturgill
Ms. Hager’s Homeroom — All A’s — Staci Blackburn, Caidence Brock, Timothy Cooper, Colton Hager, Carter Jude, Jeremiah Keeslar, Zade Rash, and Kenzie Rutherford. A’s and B’s — Victoria Canterbury, Cassidy Chafin, Kyleigh Dotson, Madi Ford, Weston Johnson, Katelyn Reed, Steven Vipperman, M’Kya Williamson, Talan Wolford
Mr. Maynard’s Homeroom — All A’s — Emmett Fields, Ryan Fields, Eli Jones, Mia Milum, Michael Owens, and Sophia Reed. A’s and B’s — Brooklyn Adams, Brady Anderson, Dante’ Davis, Lily Dempsey, Sophia Fugate, Rylei Hall, Gabe Leonard, Keaton Lyon, Rebecca Mullins, Noah Murphy, Dalton Reed, and Mikah Reed.
Mrs. Newsome’s Homeroom All A’s — Caleb Barker, Kaden Bogar, Jaden Caines, Ethan Diamond, Madison Gilman, Nathan Harmon, Jenna Justice, Kandice Lester, Brody Little, Alex Murphy, Samantha Murphy, Lindzee Owens, Aureliz Roman, Alyciah Simpkins, Serinity Smith, and McKenzie Steele. A’s and B’s — Aleczander Clark, Tiara Duty, Rylan Newsome, Lee St. Clair, Deona Steele, and Kaleb Wright.
