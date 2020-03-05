Big Sandy Community and Technical College Workforce Solutions has partnered with Big Sandy RECC and AEP to launch the Lineman Training Program beginning March 2020. The Lineman Training Program prepares students for a meaningful and rewarding career in the electrical line work industry.
“We are looking forward to great success through this collaboration between BSCTC and industry partners who are experts in this line of work. This is how we build and grow Eastern Kentucky — together,” said Dr. Sherry Zylka, president/ CEO of BSCTC.
Taught by electrical line industry professionals, the lineman training program teaches students how to install, maintain and repair high-powered electrical lines and systems. The profession requires physical and mental strength, and every day is different. There are plans underway for more lineman training opportunities.
