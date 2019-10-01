Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac tribute to perform this month

The Mountain Arts Center announced Monday that Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac tribute band will perform in Prestonsburg this month.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 18 in the Williard & Lucy Kinzer Theater at the MAC.
The Georgia-based band perform across the U.S.
“Rumours has graced the stages at legendary venues such as the Fillmore in Charlotte, N.C., Daryl’s House in Pawling, N.Y., owned by music icon Daryl Hall, a weeklong residency at Epcot Center in Disney World, the 310 Room Austin City Limits and multiple Live National venues across the world,” a press release stated.
Band members include Mekenzie Jackson on lead vocals, Doug Easterly on vocals, guitar and percussion, Alex Thrift on lead guitar, Adrienne Cottrell on keyboards and vocals, Nick Whitson on bass and Daniel Morrison on drums.
Tickets range between $16 and $21 and are available online at, macarts.com, or by calling, 888-MAC-ARTS.
