Charlie Daniels is not a one-hit wonder. Though The Charlie Daniels Band’s 1979 hit single, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” is the group’s signature tune, Daniels’ 50-year musical career has spanned the gamut of styles and genres.
On Saturday, the Charlie Daniels Band will make a stop at the Appalachian Wireless arena, and Daniels told the News-Express recently, those who come out to the show will be treated to an hour and a half set of music, made up of both old classics and newer songs. However, he said, there is one target the group has.
“The whole aim we have when we walk on stage is to entertain,” Daniels said.
“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” turns 40 this year and still is the band’s closing song. Daniels said there are several aspects of the track that make it popular to this day, including the novelty of the fiddle being on the track, but also because of the lyrical theme.
“Everybody likes to see the devil get beat,” he said.
Daniels also joked that the song is his way of reaching the seven-year-old to eight-year-old set. He said he is still approached by children in that age group who almost always have, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” as their favorite song.
Daniels said the reason the track is the band’s closer every night is because it’s so popular and so powerful.
“We don’t have anything else to follow that,” he said.
“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” may be the band’s signature tune, but it’s far from defining Daniels’ musical legacy. From co-writing the Elvis Presley-performed “It Hurts Me,” to performances on albums such as Bob Dylan’s “Nashville Skyline,” and production of the Youngbloods’ “Elephant Mountain” and “Ride the Wind,” Daniels’ reach is vast. He has been inducted into the Grand Ole Opry and Musicians Hall of Fame. He’s been presented the Academy of Country Music’s Pioneer Award and honored as a BMI Icon in recognition of his songwriting. “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” won a Grammy for Best County Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979, as well as the Country Music Association’s Single of the Year award.
In 1994, he released his first Christian album, “The Door” and was awarded the Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Best Country Album.
In the midst of all that, Daniels’s support for military and veterans charities is well-known and he has done work for charities including he Jason Foundation Golf Classic, an organization that targets teen suicide prevention, and the Galilean Children’s Home in Liberty, which provides a home for abused and neglected children.
Even at age 81, Daniels said touring takes much of his time, but it’s a lifestyle made easier by the fact that he’s now accompanied by his wife.
“I can’t think of a better way to spend my life,” he said. “It’s a good way of life.”
The Charlie Daniels Band will appear with opening acts The Kentucky Headhunters and Kaleb Lee at 7:30 p.m. at Appalachian Wireless Arena. Tickets are still available at the Community Trust Box Office, by calling, (606) 444-5500, or by visiting, ticketmaster.com.
