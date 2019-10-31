UPike alumni and friends gather at the Lexington Country Club

University of Pikeville alumni and friends recently reconnected in the “Horse Capital of the World,” at one of the oldest and most prestigious golf clubs in the heart of the bluegrass, the Lexington Country Club.
UPike alum, Doug Branham (PC’71) and his wife Felicia graciously hosted numerous guests to a special dinner to celebrate the 130th anniversary of the Pikeville Collegiate Institute, make new connections and share stories of admiration for their alma mater.
Also, in attendance to dine with guests were President Burton J. Webb, First Lady Kay Webb, UPike Chancellor and former Kentucky Governor Paul E. Patton and Dean of the Coleman College of Business, Howard V. Roberts.
“Alumni gatherings are times of celebration,” said Roberts. “The involvement of alumni is important for maintaining and expanding the university’s mission.”
After enjoying a buffet-style dinner, President Webb shared a heartwarming story with guests about the significance of giving second chances.
UPike alumna, Tiffany Fannin (’09) appreciates the events that bring a little piece of “the hill” to Lexington and reminds her of just why UPike is so special.
“My four years at UPike helped shape me into who I am today, both personally and professionally,” said Fannin. “These events allow me to reconnect with old friends, network with other alumni while continuing to foster UPike relations.”
Chancellor Patton also talked to the group and recognized the celebration of Pikeville Collegiate Institute and expressed his appreciation to the university.
Alumni events throughout the year provide an opportunity for UPike graduates and regional leaders to make valuable connections.
“Every alumni was once a student,” explained Roberts. “There is a potential for all alumni to contribute to the university in various ways that will enrich the lives of the students.”
For an updated list of 2019 alumni events, email, alumni@UPike.edu, or call, (606) 218-5276.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.