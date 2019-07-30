Southeast Kentucky Chamber welcomes eight new board members

The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce welcomed eight new individuals to its board of directors during its annual board installation reception held at the Hilton Garden Inn in Pikeville on Thursday, July 25.
The eight new board members will serve a three-year term, from 2019 through 2022. Those who will be serving on the board include: Kathy Allen (Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky), Danny Branham (Dueling Barrels Brewery & Distillery), Carol Casebolt (Pikeville Medical Center), Matt Day (Citizens Bank of Kentucky), Darrell Maynard (Eastern Telephone and Technologies), Heather McPeek (Dream House Furnishings and Southern Bliss), Lora Suttles (McDonald’s of East Kentucky), and Samantha West (Prestonsburg Tourism).
“We are excited to welcome our eight new board members to the Chamber. Each of these individuals represent businesses and organizations who are strong partners for the region,” said Jordan Gibson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber president and CEO. “The diversity in our board of directors, from throughout the region, helps strengthen the Chamber’s vision of reaching beyond county lines for the good of our businesses and communities.”
In addition to welcoming new board members, the Chamber also thanked the outgoing board members during the reception. Those outgoing board members were: Tim Deskins (Peoples Bank), Betty Fransisco (Busy Bee Septic Systems), Jimmy England (Peoples Insurance), Pam Howard (Individual, formerly with Pike County Physical Therapy), Sandy Penix (The Benefits Firm), Tammy Riley (American National University), and Kevin Rose (Coca-Cola Bottling Consolidated).
During the reception, Howard Roberts, dean of the University of Pikeville’s Coleman College of Business, was installed as the board chair for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. David Baird, of Baird & Baird, PSC, was thanked for his service as chair for the 2018-2019 year, and was presented with an engraved, wooden chair in honor of his service to the Chamber.
For more information about the Chamber, visit them online at, www.sekchamber.com, or by phone at, (606) 432-5504.
