The University of Pikeville Alumni Association embarked upon 2020 with a trip to Washington, D.C., to connect with alumni and friends at the historic venue, The Washington Center (TWC).
The event featured a meet and greet followed by a private dinner with approximately 30 guests. Those attending included former Governor and UPike Chancellor Paul E. Patton, UPike President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D., Vice President for Advancement and Alumni Relations David Hutchens, and Davenport Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science Sturgill Distinguished Professor Nancy J. Cade, Ph.D.
Patton expressed how UPike is a mission-oriented university with many professors who go above and beyond, recognizing Cade as one of those professors and congratulating her on her 25th academic seminar at TWC.
TWC serves as a bridge between higher education and professional careers, preparing its students for personal and professional success. No one recognizes that more than Cade, who has impacted generations of students over the course of the program.
Cade became a professor at then Pikeville College in 1986. In 2004, she was selected for the Appalachian College Association (ACA) to work with 15 ACA students, including two from Pikeville College. The ACA stopped funding scholarships in 2006, which lead Cade to express her generosity and begin sponsoring as many scholarships each year as possible.
Cade enjoys watching the students become comfortable with a big city, with peers from major universities, with significant personalities and encourages students to become more involved.
“Every year I hear from students who have attended the seminars, that it was the best thing they did in college and that it changed their life,” said Cade. “What more can you ask of a program?”
Current UPike student Zack Hall believes there are many gains to being involved with TWC.
“Collaborating with students from other universities across America and learning from their perspectives and experiences makes being involved with TWC very beneficial,” said Hall. “The years I have gone, I have made lifelong friends.”
Hall enjoyed attending the alumni event and felt honored to get to be a part of the evening.
“The alumni event was fantastic,” said Hall. “It was great to get the opportunity to connect with these individuals and it gives me the motivation to excel.”
UPike alumna, Tiffany Thacker (’07), attended the event and has been a resident of Washington, D.C., for more than ten years. She is impressed by the reach UPike has in the D.C. region.
“It was a great experience to build relationships with other alumni,” said Thacker. “The commitment the university has to engage with other alumni across the country is significant to ensure current students have access to networks, experiences and ideas outside of the classroom.”
UPike alumni engagement events highlight the loyalty and support of the university’s many graduates and friends. For an updated list of 2020 alumni events, email, alumni@UPike.edu, or call, (606) 218-5276.
