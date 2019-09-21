Library to host antique appraisals

Have an antique that you think maybe worth something? Cannot make it to the Antique Road Show? The Pike County Library will be hosting free antique appraisals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17.
R. Stephen Mullins and Roger Mullins from Mountaineer Auctions in West Virginia will be available to appraise your items, according to a statement from the library. Most items will receive immediate appraisals but, some items, such as musical instruments, may require additional time outside of the appraisal date to determine value.
Tickets are available to library patrons at Pike County Library (126 Lee Avenue) or library branches in Elkhorn City, Belfry, Phelps or Virgie upon request. Each patron will be allowed two items to be appraised free of charge. If you do not have items, the library invites everyone to come out and watch the appraisals and to meet the appraisers.
If you are not a library patron now is the time to sign up for a card. You will need to come into any one the Pike County Public Libraries and bring a picture I.D. and proof of residency and the librarians will sign you up for a card. If time allows walk-ins for the appraisals will be welcome but, only if they have a library card, so get your card early!
For more information about the appraisals, call, (606) 437-6001, or email, charlene@pikelibrary.org
