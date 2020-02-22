DAVID — The David School is banking on a rail banking project that will connect West Prestonsburg to David.
Last week, David School Principal Jessica Thompson reported that the school will open its Falcon’s Nest Cabins — named after the school’s mascot — to tourists who travel to the region to use the Prestonsburg rail trail or the Dawkins Line Trail.
The announcement marks the first business proposal linked to the new Prestonsburg rail trail, which is under construction.
The school has 10 cabins available on its campus, located at the end of the rail trail just off Ky. 404 in David, and Thompson said two cabins will be open for rail trail tourists. The school will also rent all 10 cabins, when they’re available, to accommodate groups of up to 45 people, she said.
“We are a nonprofit, tuition free high school, so we have to generate income through grants and through different fundraisers that we do through private donations ... All those things support our school financially so that we can give these kids an alternative high school education without them having to pay for it,” Thompson said. “With that being said, the new rail trail system will come, basically, it ends right at the back door of the cabins. So, we want to offer the community and visitors a place to stay that’s convenient ... If they’re going to be up here anyway, then why can’t we offer our facilities to rent?”
She said the school uses the cabins to house volunteer service groups, but they are vacant most of the year. The school plans to rent the cabins for less than $100 per night, per Airbnb and via the school’s Facebook page.
“We just hope that it’ll gain some momentum and be a source of revenue for us that’s kind of like an extra for us ... We just hope that the community and visitors and tourists will respond to it well,” Thompson said.
The cabins, remodeled years ago by David School students, are small, but they are connected by a porch and include access to a screened-in outdoor living space and laundry room. A kitchen area is accessible from two of the cabins. Each cabin is named for donors who supported the school during the remodel.
“They’re not the Taj Mahal. They’re nice, but they’re not, you know, fancy, so to speak. They’re cabins,” Thompson said.
The project will also serve a two-fold purpose for the school, Thompson explained, because students can learn life skills as they assist with cabin maintenance or other aspects of the project. Service learning is part of the school’s mission, as students are required to help clean the school and participate in projects that benefit the community.
Thompson said the David School hopes to work with the City of Prestonsburg to make the Falcon’s Nest an official trail head for the rail trail.
The trail ends at the back door of the cabins, and Thompson said she hopes restroom facilities could be provided there for trail tourists who don’t rent one of the Falcon’s Nest Cabins.
“We’re excited ... So, they can come here and park and then do all the others portions of the trail because Magoffin County is just right at the top of the hill,” she said. “They can get to Royalton in probably less than 15 minutes to reach the other trail head. So, we’re right smack-dab in the middle of this new section, plus the section that’s already there. We would like to function as a hub, so to speak ... We would like for people to stay here for a day or two. We’ve got plenty of parking space. We’ve got beautiful scenery here in the summer. We’ve got waling trails. We’re got a hiking trail out behind the school that goes to the top of the mountain and back down, so we’ve have things that people can do while they’re here, even when school’s not in session.”
The David School also recently started renting its campus for weddings and community events and Thompson explained that the school hopes to grow that potential revenue source in the future.
She said the school is also seeking volunteers with expertise about pond building to help the school develop a pond that once was located in front of the cabins to make the area more picturesque for visitors. The pond’s dam was damaged in a flood years ago, she said, and was never repaired.
Prestonsburg Mayor Les Stapleton said the rail trail project is “a lot bigger than people think” because of projects like the one at the David School.
The city obtained $1.95 million in Abandoned Mine Lands grant funding for this project, and Stapleton reported that about $587,000 has been spent to date.
Prestonsburg purchased the rail trail from CSX and the city council annexed the 11-mile rail trail property and the right-of-way last year. The city has funded the survey of the trail and the removal of brush to make it more accessible. CSX removed the rail and the railroad ties as part of the property purchase agreement with Prestonsburg.
Stapleton said city officials are currently preparing a bid package for one of the largest expenses on the rail trail project, the construction phase, which entails work on trail drainage, bridges and preparing the trail for asphalt.
Once completed, the trail will be open to hikers, cyclists and people riding horses. Stapleton said officials hope to pave the entire trail and have it open by this summer, but the length of the asphalt portion of the trail is dependent on funding.
Ballards will be installed on the trail to restrict ATV and vehicle access, Stapleton said. He explained that the trail will provide emergency access for vehicles, however, during flood events.
He said Prestonsburg is not just building the trail to say, “there’s your trail, go to it.”
“It’s going to be a nice trail. It’s going to be a dedicated trail. We’ll have maintenance on it. We’ll have police patrolling it even, to make sure that things are taken care of,” he said.
He also said, “We’re excited to get moving along through there, and we are going to be good neighbors with this trail. I promise everyone. We’re going to make our greatest effort to be the best neighbor we can possibly be.”
Stapleton said the Falcon’s Nest Cabins will serve as an “ideal spot” and “great centerpoint” for people who want to ride the trail.
“That is awesome and I think they will do well there. I sure do,” he said.
Stapleton reported he’s talked to people interested in opening businesses along the trail route.
“I have had conversations about that, the fact that the property has opened up, it’s opened up some more opportunities. So, we’re just waiting to see what happens,” he said. “I think once people see the value in it up through there, I know of three or four houses that are just right there on the rail trail, or businesses. It’d be great to turn those businesses away from the roadway, open up the backside of them, throw some picnic tables out ... have a small deli. Even if they wanted to put a Gatorade machine out there for people to stop and get Gatorade. It’s a good opportunity for people to take advantages of small businesses like that.”
He said city officials are looking at other possibilities for the rail trail as well, including making Ky. 404 “a little more bicycle friendly” so visitors can more easily access the Dawkins Line in Royalton, and working to implement a “fiscally responsible and logistically responsible” means of providing access to the trail in Prestonsburg. One of the options, he explained, is creating a plan for the repair of the historic West Prestonsburg bridge — an icon in the City of Prestonsburg — to provide access for pedestrians and cyclists.
“If we could make it safe, I would love to be able to do that, and we’re looking at that right now,” Stapleton said. “It will never be an automobile or for vehicles, it will never be open for that again, I would assume. So, we’re looking at some different options for that.”
Stapleton said city officials see the value in tourism and hope to increase tourism with the rail trail.
“I have been working, and my original idea was — and now, we as a city — have seen that there is some value in tourism. You know, it’s one of the top four industries in the state,” Stapleton said. “And we need to capitalize on our beauty, our natural beauty, our natural terrain and just the interesting things we have. Stuff we take for granted every day — a coal seam, seeing it at a cut through or something — people that are not from here have never seen this. The trail is going to be somewhat interpretive, so that they will be able to see that, and that’s our goal is to ... bring more people here to see it and learn about our area.”
Stapleton said people have been walking the trail already and it is expected to officially open by the summer.
For more information about Falcon’s Nest Cabins, call, (606) 886-8374.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.