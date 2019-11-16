Patton Leadership Institute spends day in Knott County

Patton Leadership Institute spent the day in Knott County on Friday, Nov. 9 learning about Alice Lloyd College, the Appalachian Artisan Center, the Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company, and more.
The session kicked off in Pippa Passes on the campus of Alice Lloyd where the group learned about the school’s history, its tuition-free work program for students, and its business and entrepreneurship programs before touring the campus. During the first portion of the day, the group also learned about the Hindman Settlement School, which focuses on offering specialized teaching for students with dyslexia, teaching cultural heritage, and teaching students about agriculture in the mountains through its foodways program.
Following lunch, the group headed to Hindman to tour the Appalachian Artisan Center, Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company and the Appalachian School of Luthiery.
“It’s great to see people working on trades and projects that they are passionate about, and that’s what is happening in Knott County,” said Jordan Gibson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber president and CEO. “Alice Lloyd College, the Appalachian Artisan Center and the other educational programs in Hindman are offering many in the region hope during tough economic times. This region is blessed to have these institutions and the dedicated people leading them.”
The Artisan Center’s mission is to develop the economy of Eastern Kentucky through arts, culture and heritage. The center provides assistance to artists in many ways including business plan development, training and continuing education opportunities, studio space and a venue to sell and exhibit their work. Participants of the leadership program had the opportunity to shop hand-made goods at the center following the tour.
The group witnessed a group of students building their own stringed instruments at the Appalachian School of Luthiery. The school offers courses in instrument-making, including dulcimers, guitars, mandolins and ukuleles, all of which can be customized to one’s taste. The Troublesome Creek Stringed Instrument Company also makes instruments; however, these instruments are produced in a factory-setting by employees to be sold nationwide.
Patton Leadership Institute is made up of leaders from across the region. Participants in the program attend a two-day opening session and eight day-long sessions during a nine-month period. The curriculum weaves together topics crucial to the development of community such as education, economic development, healthcare, energy, tourism and government. Key leadership skills are integrated into each session.
For more information about the Chamber or Patton Leadership Institute, visit them online at, www.sekchamber.com, or call, (606) 432-5504.
The Southeast Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is located at 178 College Street, Pikeville, and serves more than 500 businesses in eight Eastern Kentucky Counties: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin and Pike. The Chamber’s mission is to be a resource for businesses in Southeast Kentucky that is committed to improving the regional economy.
