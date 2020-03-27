During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Pikeville Medical Center CEO Donovan Blackburn announced a number of initiatives the hospital is undertaking to assist its patients in maintaining social distancing, while also continuing to receive health services from the hospital.

During the press conference, streamed on Facebook, one of the biggest announcements was that the hospital has begun rolling out telehealth services, which will allow some patients in some situations the opportunity to have a visit with their doctor without leaving their own home by meeting with their doctor via smartphone or home computer, through which they can meet with their doctor via video.

Blackburn said the hospital was able to begin the services so quickly thanks to a program already being implemented to provide these types of services at the county’s elementary schools.

Telehealth has become a growing field over the past few weeks due to the response to the coronavirus COVID-19. The program already being implemented for the schools, Blackburn said, eased PMC’s move into the field of telehealth.

“Because of the relationship we have with the provider, or company, we were able to move our plans up and actually launch our first telehealth platform (March 25),” Blackburn said.

Primary care physicians with Pikeville Medical Center, Blackburn said, will be able to keep appointments with patients who have check-ups and other types of visits scheduled without having to be done in an office or hospital setting. That, he said, will allow patients to keep normal appointments, while not exposing themselves or others as well.

“The doctor you have always been seeing all along will be available to you through a telehealth platform,” he said.

Blackburn said that patients will be contacted directly by the hospital if they are eligible for telehealth visits, but those who are not contacted should plan to keep their appointments.

Blackburn used himself as an example to explain how the process works.

“Instead of actually having to come to my quarterly visit, I can pull up my iPhone, get on my wifi, log on, see my doctor, go over all my symptoms, if I’m having any other issues ... and what, then, more than likely what my doctor’s going to do is order my labs and call in my prescriptions,” Blackburn said.

The program began with primary care physicians, then was expected to begin rolling out to speciality clinics, a process which is expected to be completed by next week.

“Our intent is, by next week, to have everyone set up on telehealth option as well,” he said.

This plan, Blackburn said, will not exclude patients completely from in-person visits. The current plan, he said, is for doctors to see patients who must be seen in-person in the morning hours, then reserve afternoon hours for telehealth visits.

Blackburn said that the hospital has been able to implement the program more quickly than expected, and in a good timing.

“We’re actually going to be able to launch this much quicker than anyone expected and in a fashion that will be good for you and good for us,” he said.

During the press conference, Blackburn also announced that the hospital is working to quickly implement a drive-through blood draw area at the hospital’s diagnostic center.

“You’re never going to have to get out of the vehicle, you’re not going to have to worry about coming into the facility,” he said.

That, he said, will allow the hospital to more effectively maintain social distancing measures. The drive-through service is an option, he said, as the hospital’s blood draw areas remain open.

Alongside with the hospital’s 24-hour drive-through pharmacy, Blackburn said, these services will help increase safety in a time

“We’ve made it simple, we’ve made it easy,” Blackburn said. “We have done it in a way to focus on really keeping people outside of the facility and keeping you safe.”

Blackburn assured the public that the hospital is continuing to operate, but is attempting to help its patients be safe at this time.

“Our clinics are open, our clinics are not closed, we are open as normal,” he said. “We just have all these policies in place to make sure that we’re practicing social distancing. If you have an appointment, your appointment still stands.”