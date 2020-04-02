On April 2, the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service announced that Social Security beneficiaries who are not typically required to file tax returns will not need to file an abbreviated tax return to receive an Economic Impact Payment.

After Congress approved the CARES Act to help people through the coronavirus outbreak, the federal government issued new guidance reporting that some individuals who typically don’t file tax returns would have to file a simple return to qualify to receive stimulus payments. Senators sent a letter to the Trump administration on April 1 seeking clarification on that guidance, reporting that requiring senior citizens to file tax returns would place a burden on those who don’t usually file taxes.

According to a press release issued by the IRS on April 2, payments will be automatically deposited into the bank accounts for those who don’t file a return.

“Social Security recipients who are not typically required to file a tax return do not need to take an action, and will receive their payment directly to their bank account,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

The IRS will use the information on the Form SSA-1099 and Form RRB-1099 to generate $1,200 Economic Impact Payments to Social Security recipients who did not file tax returns in 2018 or 2019. Recipients will receive these payments as a direct deposit or by paper check, just as they would normally receive their benefits, the press release said.