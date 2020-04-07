In continued efforts to protect patients, employees and communities from the potential spread of COVID-19, ARH has modified its hospital visitation restrictions.

No regular visitation will continue in ARH hospitals. Exceptions will be made for the following:

•Patients at the end of life: Two people will be allowed to visit. The visitors will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.

•Labor/delivery: Only one person of the mother’s choosing will be allowed to accompany and visit. The visitor will undergo appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.

•Pediatric patients: One responsible adult will be permitted to stay with pediatric patient, after appropriate screening, which includes a fever check. No one with a fever greater than 100 degrees is allowed to visit.

•Once the visitor leaves the patient’s room, he or she must immediately leave the hospital.

“We appreciate our communities’ understanding as we work to keep this virus away from our most vulnerable populations and the healthcare workers they depend on to care for them,” says ARH Chief Medical Office Maria Braman, MD. “We recognize that these restrictions can be disappointing to our patients and visitors, and we apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. The health and safety of our patients and care team are our top priority during this heightened time of illness.”

Dr. Braman said as the public is encouraged to practice social distancing to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, visitors of ARH patients are encouraged to use FaceTime, Skype and phone calls to visit with loved ones in the hospital. Those who need assistance with this, should let a staff member know.

"ARH understands this is a stressful time for our communities and has developed both COVID-19 website and hotline," a press release said.

The ARH COVID-19 hotline is open from 7a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, at, (606) 439-7100. More information is also available at, ARHCOVID19.com.