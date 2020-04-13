Local health officials have confirmed that a fifth Pike County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The fifth case has been identified as a 51-year-old female Pike County resident who is at home recovering. To protect patients’ privacy, no names of the patients have been or will be released to the public by health officials.

Pike County’s confirmed cases include a 28-year-old male, 78-year-old female, 69-year-old male, 62-year-old male and 51-year-old female. The 28-year-old male, 69-year-old male and 51-year-old female are at home recovering, and the 78-year-old female is recovering in the hospital.

Over Easter weekend, the 62-year-old male Pike County resident — the county’s fourth confirmed case — died as a result of the virus.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, in Kentucky, there have been 2,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, with 104 deaths.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley encouraged Pike County residents to remember the community’s unified five-C plan: “Civic duty, Calm, Clean, Cover, Contain.” According to the plan, people should do their civic duty to protect themselves and their communities, remain calm, clean their hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, cover their sneezes with a tissue and cough into a tissue or elbow and contain themselves by staying home when you are sick or have sick family members at home.

She especially urged Pike County residents to do their civic duty, the first C of the plan, and practice good social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It is our civic duty to stay at home and to not get within six feet of others when we are required to go out,” Riley said. “If everyone will do their part and do their civic duty for their neighbors, Pike County will have a better outcome in the end. I pray that everyone will listen and follow the 5-C plan. If this virus becomes widespread in our area and we do not listen, the outcome could be devastating.”