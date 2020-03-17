The Mountain Water District is committed to continuing to provide the citizens of Pike County with safe, dependable, quality water and wastewater service during this difficult time. In order to accomplish this endeavor and keep our employees protected, the District will implement the following procedures effective March 18, 2020:

The Mountain Water District office will be closed to the public. All payments, correspondence and requests for service shall be conducted through the following means:

Mail: PO Box 3157, Pikeville, KY 41502

Drop Box: Located outside of the MWD office building. Payments made through the drop box must contain check or money order with the payment stub. NO CASH payments are to be deposited in the drop box.

Internet: The Mountain Water District’s web site is mountainwaterdistrictky.com. This site should be used to obtain the latest MWD news and updates, access your account, and pay your bill.

Telephone: The main MWD telephone number is 606-631-9162. MWD staff may still be contacted at this number for any customer issues and to make payments over the telephone during regular business hours of 8:00 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.

In accordance with the Public Service Commission recommendations, the Mountain Water District will cease disconnection for non-payment activities during this difficult time. This, in no way, means that our customers are free from their obligation to pay their bill on time each month, but that we will certainly make arrangements with any customer who is having a difficult time or whose job has been affected by this event, in order to prevent them from falling behind. We request that if you are having trouble paying your bill, that you contact the office during regular business hours at, (606) 631-9162, or via our web site (mountainwaterdistrictky.com) and give us the opportunity to help to keep you on track during this difficult time.

Mountain Water District staff will continue to maintain quality water and wastewater service. The District requests that our customers avoid making contact with our staff members directly. Any questions or concerns are to be addressed through one of the above recommended means of communication with the District.

Please be assured that the Mountain Water District is taking the current state of emergency very seriously and is doing everything possible to ensure the safety of their employees, as well as the public, while maintaining quality, dependable service during this difficult time. The District will make every effort to distribute this information to every valued customer through the RAVE Notification System, newspaper, radio, and through the Mountain Water District web site. We request that our customers remain calm and be patient with us through this transition in procedures, which will be in effect until further notice or upon confirmation from the Governor’s office that the current state of emergency is suspended.