Pike County’s first COVID-19 case is cleared and ready to get back to the frontlines

On April 1, local leaders announced the first positive case of the COVID-19 virus had finally been confirmed in Pike County. At the time, officials announced that the patient was a 28-year-old male who was isolation from him and was in good health.

That patient was Anthony Davis, an LPN at Pikeville Medical Center, who has since recovered from the virus and has already begun work back at the hospital as he’s excited to get back to helping combat the virus.

According to Davis, he was tested on March, 27 and was diagnosed as positive four days later. After being tested, he said he began self-quarantining at home for a span of 14 days with his wife, who he said was a great asset during the period, as she is also a nurse.

“It’s almost like we went through it together,” Davis said. “She was very supportive and helpful of me.”

At first, Davis said, the only real symptoms he displayed were a runny nose, sore throat and dry cough.

“At that point, I didn’t have a clue that I had it, other than the fact that I had been tested,” Davis said. “I was tested on the 27th and my symptoms didn’t even begin until the following Thursday (April, 2). Thats when the hard symptoms started coming into play.”

According to Davis, the highest temperature he experienced was approximately 102 degrees and he also experienced a very difficult time breathing while dealing with the virus.

“Any time I would take a deep breath, my ribs would just ache like crazy,” Davis said. “I had muscle aches, nausea ... It was honestly the worst virus I have ever experienced.”

Davis said that he has asthma and chronic bronchitis, which he believes contributed to contracting the virus, although he said he still has no idea how or where it caught it from.

However, around eight months ago, Davis said he decided to started living a more active lifestyle. He began exercising daily.

“I started running and lifting weights daily and thats definitely a change that I feel helped me get through it,” Davis said.

Davis said he hadn’t participated in daily activities other than just his normal routine prior to contracting the virus.

Davis said he was really appreciative of PMC and the Pike County Health Department during the process.

“Our infectious disease department has Dr. Fadi (Al Akhrass) and Dr. (Muhannad) Antoun, they are both amazing infectious disease specialists not only on COVID-19 but any infectious disease,” Davis said. “Dr, Fadi is the one who gave me my test results and informed me of what was possibly going to come along as well as how to handle it.”

Davis said that any questions he had, the health department was “right there to answer them” and help him along the way.

Davis said when he got those results showing he was negative, the first thing he felt was a sense of relief.

“Just knowing that it was over and that it was going to get better as time went on,” Davis said.

Davis said that he received a warm welcome once he was finally able to return to work on April 20.

“Where we work with rotations we usually work with the same people, so we basically become family,” Davis said.

According to him, despite overcoming arguably the biggest challenge of his life and being away from work during his self-quarantine, once he returned to PMC “it was like riding a bike.”

“I was able to get back into the same routine that I was in before” Davis said. “There is still a little bit of fatigue from the virus, but I’m excited to be back out on the front lines helping people who may have to suffer from what I did.”

According to Davis, nobody with whom he had previously came in contact had contracted the virus, something which he said is a blessing.

Davis said the experience has affected his life in a positive way, as according to him, its helped him become more aware of COVID-19.

“The symptoms that come along with it, as well as the stigma behind it,” Davis said. “I’m more aware of the potential and how affects an individual. This pandemic is real and it’s a serious matter.

“We need to continue practicing social distancing, proper hand washing and hygiene and wearing masks,” he added.

One of the biggest stigmas behind the COVID-19 virus is the belief in young people that they are in some way “immune” from the disease due to the lack of symptoms. Davis said even though younger individuals around their 20s could possibly show no symptoms, they are still highly likely to pass the virus on to someone else who could be more susceptible.

“If you’re not aware that you’re carrying the virus and you’re not following the recommendations from health care leaders then you’re going to spread the virus like crazy. This isn’t something that we’re naturally immune to,” Davis said.

Davis said that, despite the mortality rate associated with the disease and how much health care leaders are still learning about the virus, it is possible to beat it and get through COVID-19.

“You can beat this and you can get back to your normal life eventually,” Davis said. “Just because you’re diagnosed, that shouldn’t mean you’ve received a death sentence that you should just accept.”