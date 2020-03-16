As a rapid response to the current health emergency and because they are considered to be in the most vulnerable age group likely to be affected by it, volunteers are currently collecting non-perishable food and bottled water along with household supplies for the area's elderly via a project called "COVID-19:Relief for Elders."

Kermit resident Angie Damron, who is working in conjunction with Williamson Housing Authority's Director of Family Services, Amber Spaulding, initiated the project last Friday.

"We have the food programs for all the county's school children and those are simply great," she said. "But the elderly are considered to be the group most at-risk for this illness and I just wanted to make sure we were doing something for them during this emergency as well."

Damron said she contacted Spaulding about the impromptu project, who immediately provided the WHA at 317 Smith St. in Williamson as a location where food and supplies could be collected and prepared for distribution. Since that time, she said, a second collection location has been established at Messer's Barbershop in Kermit.

Damron said the collection will continue throughout this week and that the supplies will be distributed by volunteers on Friday, March 20, at the South Williamson, Kentucky, and Logan Walmart parking lots, as well as the Kermit Town Hall parking lot.

Times for distributions at all locations, she added, will be from noon until 5 p.m., or until supplies run out. To ensure all health precautions are observed, Damron said volunteer distributors will be wearing protective gloves and that social distancing will be maintained through a drive-through/pickup system at all three locations.

"I realize this was put together rather quickly, but we wanted to put an urgency on it because right now we don't know what the situation will be in the future, whether everyone is going to be put on lockdown that will keep projects like this one from being done," she said.

Damron said she initiated a similar collection several years ago when miners began losing their jobs due to the coal industry's decline.

"That drive was pretty successful and I just thought I wanted to do something for the elderly in this situation," she said. "And like then, I think, people are wanting to do everything they can to help with this project because it has really taken off just since Friday."

Anyone wanting more information should call Damron at, (304) 953-9870, or Spaulding at the WHA at, (304) 235-8088.