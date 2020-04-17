Local officials announced on April 17 a partnership was announced which will result in Pikeville Medical Center bridging the gap on part of its personal protective equipment needs in-house.

During a press conference, PMC CEO Donovan Blackburn announced that the hospital has begun producing face shields, to be used by healthcare providers at the facility which he said are vital in the treatment of patients with COVID-19 to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Blackburn said the hospital’s Information Technology department, and, in particular, employee Will Christman came up with the idea to use a 3D printer to produce the shields. The hospital started the program and is enlisting volunteers within the hospital’s employees to constantly produce the shields.

“We’re running seven days a week almost at 24 hours a day ... to where we can run these shields and print them,” Blackburn said.

However, Blackburn said, the program has a cost, which is where the City of Pikeville and Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) stepped in, providing funding to help purchase the materials to produce the shields.

“We are honored to partner with Pikeville Medical Center and the City of Pikeville to support the medical center investing in equipment to create shields for its employees working on the front lines to combat COVID-19,” SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett said in a statement.

Pikeville City Manager Philip Elswick shared similar sentiments, as he said PPE is critical to maintaining the health of medical personnel battling on the front lines. The partnership, he said, was an opportunity to help PMC, as well as potentially help thousands of people.

Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter said that while the city is facing challenges within its budget, it has reserves and this program was one of those which deserved funding.

“It’s imperative that we help our front-line people,” Carter said.

According to Blackburn, the hospital is thankful for not just the funding, but for the support shown from its partners. With shortage of PPE nationwide, hospital officials said, the partnership will allow these face shields to be produced within the hospital, while also saving PMC “thousands of dollars” and potentially saving jobs for hospital staff.