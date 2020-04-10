A local Harold church coordinated with the Riverplace residential treatment center’s new outpatient food bank this Good Friday to help local families in need at two Floyd County schools during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Friday, which is globally recognized as Good Friday, about 80-100 families with identified needs from John M. Stumbo Elementary School and Betsy Layne Elementary School traveled to Lower Toler Church of Christ, located at 3730 Toler Creek, Harold, to receive meals in honor of Good Friday.

James Meade, pastor for Lower Toler Church of Christ, collected the food from Riverplace’s new food bank on Thursday to bring to his church in order to prepare the meals Friday morning.

“This has been a godsend here,” Meade said on Thursday, referring to Riverplace’s food bank. “When everything’s kind of been chaos and everything else, this shows up. It was great. We kind of put it together in the last couple of days. If we can get 100 families showing up tomorrow and we had just done it in a couple of days, you gotta see the Lord’s hand in it.”

Meade said his church sought to expand its service to the community about two years ago and decided to “adopt” a local Floyd County school — John M. Stumbo Elementary School — and provide help and resources to the school when needed.

For many holidays, like Thanksgiving and Christmas, Meade said his church provides meals to about 100 families with identified needs from the school. They planned to honor Good Friday this year with students from the school by throwing a pizza and ice cream party in order to celebrate the Easter holiday with them.

“I asked the principal if we could adopt it (the school), and she asked, ‘What does that mean?’ I said, ‘Any kind of benevolence or anything we can help with, we will. We’ll make you the focus of our outreach,’” Meade said, referring to “adopting” John M. Stumbo Elementary School. “It’s been a really good relationship. We’ve worked with the resource coordinator up there, and she’s really nice.”

After the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic caused all Kentucky schools to close until at least May 1 this year, Meade said he still wanted to help families from John M. Stumbo Elementary School. He spoke with Greg May, president of Utilities Management Group who leads Riverplace, about Riverplace’s new food bank that it recently opened to help patients attending outpatient rehabilitation treatment at its new outpatient facility.

“We thought that since people are still coming back to counseling, some of them still won’t have jobs so we’re gonna open this storage room up to where they can come in and get food,” May said, referring to the new food bank at Riverplace’s new outpatient counseling facility. “If they need to come and get counseling, they can come in and get food, no questions asked.”

Riverplace’s food bank provided enough meals for Meade and his church to provide meals for 100 families of four. Once May and Meade coordinated together, he contacted the school’s resource coordinator about providing the meals to certain families with identified needs from the school. The resource coordinator invited families in need from John M. Stumbo Elementary School and Betsy Layne Elementary School to receive the meals at the church, helping more people.

“It’s worked out really well,” Meade said. “We’ve really been blessed. We thought that resources would decrease when in fact they’ve increased, and we’re prospering more just by doing this.”

Riverplace operates its new food bank, as well as transitional housing, through its non-profit organization, the Riverplace Assistance Corporation. Although the food bank helps patients in outpatient rehabilitation treatment, May said that it has offered to donate some of its food to other local school districts in order to help certain families in need, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once the Pike County school district officials return from the district’s spring break, which is the week of April 12, he said, they will also come to collect some food from Riverplace as well in order to help feed their students.

May said it was important to start expanding its services, like its recently opened food bank, because the closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have affected thousands of people in Eastern Kentucky. Although the food bank cannot provide for every family in need, he said, he hoped to help provide food to families who needed the food the most.

“You have to remember that our basic concept was trying to help the drug recovery people and people coming to counseling,” May said. “But now with the coronavirus, we know that these schools and other people here in the counties in Eastern Kentucky, we know that there are a lot of unfortunate people and impoverished people. What we’re trying to do is, we’re not making it like everybody can come in. We’re going to the schools and stuff and really focusing on the ones that we know really need it.”

May said he hopes to expand the Riverplace Assistance Corporation non-profit organization to continue providing food and transitional housing to people in need, and he asked that people donate money and food to help make that possible.

The Riverplace residential drug addiction treatment center is located at the old Millard School, 8015 Millard Highway. It is connected to Addiction Recovery Care, which is a connection of residential and outpatient treatment centers in Kentucky. ARC currently has residential treatment centers located in Wallingford, Annville, Somerset and Louisa.

For more information on Addiction Recovery Care, visit, www.arccenters.com. For individuals in Kentucky seeking treatment for themselves or others, as well as family members who have questions or are in need of support, call the KY HELP Statewide Call Center, (833)-859-4357.