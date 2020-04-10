U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced April 10 that Kentucky colleges and universities will receive more than $156 million in emergency cash relief from the U.S. Department of Education to support students and institutions during the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding is the result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act McConnell introduced and led to passage last month, according to a statement from McConnell’s office. The bipartisan CARES Act, which is the biggest rescue package in history, passed with a 96 to 0 vote and was signed into law by President Donald Trump. As a result of the CARES Act, Kentucky will receive at least $1.25 billion in relief.

“Kentucky’s students are facing particularly difficult challenges during the coronavirus crisis, and I’m proud the CARES Act is delivering immediate cash relief to those in need,” McConnell said. “Colleges and universities made the tough decisions to cancel in-person classes to protect the health of their communities, causing substantial disruption in the lives of students. Many of these students needed our help, and this urgent grant funding can provide vital support to help them make it through this crisis.”

According to the Department of Education, this emergency financial aid can be used by students for course materials, technology, housing, food, healthcare and childcare costs. The funding announced today is the first distribution of nearly $31 billion in education-related aid included in the CARES Act.

In addition to the April 10 announcement, Kentucky has so far received nearly $200 million to address urgent housing, transportation, healthcare and economic development priorities from the CARES Act.

Below are some of the local colleges and universities receiving funding from the CARES Act, according to McConnell’s statement:

• Alice Lloyd College —$754,640

• American National University — $501,696

• Appalachian Beauty School — $94,425

• Big Sandy Community and Technical College —$1,809,773

• Galen Health Institutes — $9,167,121

• Hazard Community And Technical College — $1,248,333

• Jenny Lea Academy Of Cosmetology —$76,044

• Southeast Kentucky Community And Technical College —$1,616,993

• University Of Pikeville —$1,566,531