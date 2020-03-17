Concerns over the coronavirus (COVID-19) has led many organizations, businesses and government facilities to announce that they will close or make other changes to their event schedules.

The following is a list of recent closures, cancellations or postponements around Pikeville and Pike County:

CHURCHES

• All Pikeville United Methodist Church activities, including worship, classes, groups and leadership meetings, have been cancelled from March 13-21. This includes the Pikeville Community Kitchen, which operates as a ministry of Pikeville United Methodist Church.

• All activities that meet on-campus at First Baptist Church of Pikeville have been cancelled until further notice. Sunday services will be broadcasted live on the “First Baptist Church of Pikeville” Facebook page. The church office, though, will operate on regular schedule. Please contact by phone, (606) 432-8113, or email to communicate any needs. For more information, visit, www.fbcpikeville.org.

• While the Main Street Church of Christ is keeping to its normal worship schedule, it has decided to cancel certain fellowship activities, including its youth functions, Tuesday prayer group and the fifth Sunday meal. All of its adult Bible classes and worship services are broadcasted live on its website, www.mainstcoc.org. For more information, visit the “Main Street Church of Christ” public Facebook page.

• The St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Pikeville has cancelled all masses until further notice, effective Tuesday. Funerals will be permitted “as long as maximum care is given to assuring the recommended social distancing.” Other events should be rescheduled as much as possible.

• The St. Francis of Assisi School will remain closed from March 16 to April 6.

ENTERTAINMENT

• The Appalachian Wireless Arena’s show “The Price is Right Live,” which was originally scheduled for March 26, has been postponed until 7:30 p.m. on July 26. All tickets will be honored for the new date. For any questions, visit the Community Trust Bank Box Office, located at 126 Main Street, or call, (606) 444-5500.

• The “Empire Fight Series 2” at Appalachian Wireless Arena, which was originally scheduled for April 4, has been cancelled. The event will be rescheduled for a later date, officials said. “If you have purchased tickets, please contact the fighter you bought your tickets from or Ticketmaster for your refund,” according to the Empire Fight Series’ public Facebook post.

• The East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo at the Appalachian Wireless Arena has been cancelled for March 20-21. Tickets can be refunded at your point of purchase (Community Trust Bank Box Office or Ticketmaster). Ticketmaster refunds automatically, but those who purchased their tickets through the box office should bring their tickets and the debit/credit card that they purchased their tickets with, if the tickets were purchased using a card. Cash refunds only will be starting Wednesday morning at 10 a.m.

• The seventh annual Artists Collaborative Theatre 10K/5K Race has been postponed. The event was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. on March 21.

• Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc. postponed the opening of its upcoming show, “You Can’t Take It With You,” until further notice. The play was originally scheduled to run from March 12-29 in the Rhododendron Conference Center at Breaks Interstate Park. For more information, visit the “Artists Collaborative Theatre Inc.” public Facebook page.

• All Pike County Public Library programs have been cancelled until April 3.

LOCAL BUSINESSES

• The jhArts Productions Dance Studio, located at 229 Second Street, has cancelled all classes until further notice. For more information, contact, (606) 422-2429, or visit the “jhArts Productions” Facebook page.

• The University of Pikeville School of Dance has cancelled its classes and will be closed for the next two weeks, starting Monday. For more information, visit the “University of Pikeville School of Dance” public Facebook page.

• Dueling Barrels Brewery and Distillery announced on Thursday that its visitors center closed on Friday and will remain closed until further notice. Retail sales, tours and service in the Pearse’s Place taproom will also be suspended during this time.

LOCAL EVENTS

• “Around the World Gala,” the annual fundraiser for the arts department at Pike Central High School, has been canceled. The event was originally scheduled for 5:30 p.m. March 28 at Pike Central High School. Refund information will be available once classes resume.

• The eighth annual Appalachian Heirloom Seed Swap, which was originally scheduled for April 4, has been cancelled. The event was set to take place at the Pikeville Farmers Market.

CITY, GOVERNMENT FACILITIES

• The Pike County Senior Citizens Program announced that all eight centers will be closed to congregate services effective Monday, March 16, and remain closed for two weeks until further notice from the state. All clients will still have an opportunity to be served a meal and any seniors who are normally transported will be put on home delivered meals. Any seniors who drive to the centers can call early on any morning that their respective center is normally open and request a meal for that day. The statement said they can then drive up to the center and an employee will bring the meal to their vehicle.

• The Pikeville Police Department is suspending the fingerprint service until further notice.

• The Pike County Detention Center announced Thursday that it will begin a mandatory lockdown effective immediately and will continue until May 1, after much discussion with the DOC, District Judges and the Pike County Health Department regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19. According to Pike County Jailer Brian Morris, all visitation will be limited to video visits only, all attorney/client discussions will be conducted behind glass or by telephone and all outside activities will be suspended. The lockdown will not affect the jail’s work release program. The jail will reevaluate the situation on May 1 to determine if an extension of these policies will be necessary.

• Teleworks USA announced Friday that it will pause all on-site services at company hubs. The company has made the decision to transition to an all-virtual/remote model service in order to prevent possible exposure and community spread of the illness. Each manager will continue to assist with all public services such as telework job inquiries, job applications, job fairs and hiring events through a virtual setting from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. from March 16-27 through a combination of phone and email contacts, video conferences and virtual platforms.