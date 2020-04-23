Appalachian Hospice Care receives PPE donation from Good Neighbors Appalachia

Appalachian Hospice Care received a donation of hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment this week from fellow Johnson County non-profit Good Neighbors Appalachia.

Like nearly all other healthcare organizations, according to a statement from Appalachian Hospice Care, Appalachian Hospice Care has faced a new challenge in finding PPE due to the surge of demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to hand sanitizer, the donation included gloves and N95 respirators.

“Proper PPE is vital in ensuring the safety and wellbeing of our visiting staff caring for our patients and their families,” said Appalachian Hospice Care President/CEO Sharon Branham. “This is especially true for hospice patients, who are already high-acuity with compromised immune systems and additional co-morbidities. We are immensely appreciative to Jason Benedict and Good Neighbors Appalachia for their donation of needed supplies and their willingness to be a stellar community partner.”

Good Neighbors Appalachia is a non-profit that repairs homes for hardworking families, described as “working poor,” who need assistance. They are located in Van Lear, Kentucky and serve the Eastern Kentucky region by enlisting the help of volunteers. Their mission is to change lives through “purposeful relationships and positive experiences.” Good Neighbors Appalachia is funded by monetary contributions and accepts donations of windows, doors, flooring, and other items to repurpose.

Appalachian Hospice Care is a non-profit end of life care provider with offices in Hager Hill and Pikeville, Kentucky. Appalachian Hospice Care has been serving the Big Sandy region since 1991.