The annual Hillbilly Days festival has been cancelled for this upcoming April, due to precautions concerning COVID-19.

“Due to the spread of COVID-19, known as the coronavirus, and based on the recommendations of Gov. Beshear, and other local, state, and federal agencies, the Hillbilly Days planning committee decided it was in the best interest of our community to cancel this year’s festival,” said Jordan Gibson, Southeast Kentucky Chamber president and CEO. “The committee is currently looking at the possibility of rescheduling the festival to a later date this year.”