In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kentucky Supreme Court issued new order on April 15 to reduce the number of people behind bars in the state.

The order was issued to “further protect the health and safety of our criminal justice partners — peace officers, county jails and pretrial drug testing providers — and to protect the health and safety of all pretrial defendants and any defendants housed in county jails.”

It permits the emergency administrative release for some low level offenders through May 31. It does not apply to people charged with contempt of court for violating a protective order or to people who refuse to be supervised by Pretrial Services. The order requires Pretrial Services to present a risk assessment and recommendations for release for people who have been arrested within 12 hours of their arrest.

Emergency administrative release is provided, through the order, for any defendant charged with a non-sexual, non-violent misdemeanor who has not been assessed as a high risk for new criminal activity unless he/she is charged with an alcohol-related offense.

The order notes that those charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, public intoxication of a controlled substance and first-offense DUI will have to have an adult “willing to accept responsibility” for them before getting an administrative release or that those defendants may be released when they are able to “safely care” for themselves. They may not be detained more than eight hours after arrest, the order states.

Any person charged with a non-sexual/non-violent Class D felony who has not been assessed as a high risk for new criminal activity will be eligible for emergency administrative release on his/her own recognizance and must be supervised by Pretrial Services, the order states. That part of the order includes those arrested on indictment warrants.

The order also reports that Pretrial Services should also monitor those determined to be at a high risk to fail to appear in court.

“Any defendant who is arrested for failure to appear in court on a nonviolent/nonsexual misdemeanor or Class D felony shall be released on recognizance and shall be supervised by Pretrial Services through monitored conditional release,” the order states.

Those charged with nonpayment of court costs, fees, fines or those who have a warrant for failure to appear “shall not be arrested and taken to jail,” the order states.

“Peace officers shall issue a citation in lieu of arrest and give the defendant a court date after May 31, 2020,” the order says. If those defendants are arrested on those charges, they are to be “immediately released,” the order states.

Those charged with contempt of court via a civil matter or for nonpayment of child support will be released on their own recognizance, the order says. Those arrested for failure to pay restitution shall be released on their own recognizance as well.

The order requires defendants charged with a crime in which there is/are victim(s), to not have contact with the alleged victims(s).

Defendants who are not eligible under the order to be released shall “only be released upon judicial review,” the order states.

In the order, the Supreme Court also issued perimeters for pretrial drug testing providers to operate. It states that they must ensure separation of at least six feet between all persons, and it prohibits urine drug testing, but providers may use alternative testing methods, the order states, as long as that method is conducted in an “open area” at no additional cost to the defendant.

The order gives chief judges ability to add additional local protocols as needed.