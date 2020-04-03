Stenciled in bold lettering on the side of every Pike County Sheriff's Office service vehicle are the words, "To Serve and Protect."

There can be no doubt that, whenever called upon to simply lend a helping hand to the public in times of need, the word "serve" is also equally deserving of its spot in the tagline.

On April 2, the PCSO validated this point when the office was called upon by a needy family for help; help, as it turned, that had nothing to do with protection — at least not in a way the word is most commonly understood and applied.

"We received a call from a member of this family who said they didn't have any food in the house and had no way to travel to a food pantry to get it," Sheriff Rodney Scott said. "So we immediately began calling around to get them what they needed."

Scott said the family, which consisted of eight people, two of whom were children as well as one elderly member, live in the community of Mouthcard.

He said calls were made to the East Kentucky Dream Center on Hibbard Street and the Thankful Hearts food pantry on U. S. 119 at Buckleys Creek, which together ultimately provided the family with enough food to last for a week or more.

Scott said the family was also provided with the names and phone numbers of additional places to which they could go for help.

"We were just happy we were able to help this family out," he said. "But we also want everyone to know we're here to serve them in any way we can, whenever and wherever we can.

"If there are individuals who purchase their medicine or grocery items by ordering them over phone, for example, who don't have way to go pick them up, all they have to do is call the sheriff's office and we'll take care of it for them,” he said.