The Pikeville Area Family YMCA has closed in response to the COVID-19 virus. Executive Director Shelly Justice-Fouts released the following statement about the closure:

“At the Y, the safety and well-being of our members, staff, volunteers and the broader eastern Kentucky community have always been and will always be a top priority.

We have been diligently monitoring all national and local updates surrounding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) situation. Following the recent mandate from the Governor’s office and in order to best ensure the health of our entire Y community, we are closing our facilities to the public effective March 18, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. The licensed child care programs will continue to be operational through Friday, March 20, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. We are awaiting further guidance surrounding the potential operational exceptions for child care.

We will continue to monitor this evolving situation and will work with local officials to determine what future actions will be necessary.

During this closure, we will provide updates and information directly to members and participants via social media and email.

Main YMCA Facebook page @pikevilleareafamilyymca

Instagram #pikevilleymca

Twitter @PikevilleYMCA

We are asking everyone to follow the guidance of local health and government officials, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and take their own measures to protect themselves, including not putting themselves in situations with large crowds or where they come in close contact with others, staying home if they do not feel well, frequently washing their hands with soap and water and covering their coughs and sneezes.

We humbly ask the community for their continued support and patience. Together, we as a community and a nation can work through this situation.

Shelly Justice-Fouts

Executive Director

Pikeville Area Family YMCA”