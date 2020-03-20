All government facilities, healthcare facilities and businesses have closed and made changes in order to follow statewide health precautions to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The following is a list of recent closures and other changes for healthcare facilities, government or city facilities and many local businesses around Pikeville and Pike County, as of Friday, March 20:

HEALTHCARE

• Appalachian Regional Healthcare has prohibited all visitation in its hospitals until further notice, including Hazard ARH, Tug Valley ARH Medical Center, Highlands ARH in Prestonsburg, McDowell ARH in McDowell and ARH Our Lady of the Way in Martin. The only visitation exceptions include: patients at the end of life, labor/delivery and pediatric patients. For more ARH-specific COVID-19 information, visit, ARHcovid19.com, or call the hotline, (606) 439-7100, which is open from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week, to field questions regarding COVID-19 symptoms, testing and prevention.

• Pikeville Medical Center has changed its visitation policy until further notice. For more information on PMC’s services or to schedule an appointment, call, (606) 218-3500, or visit, www.pikevillehospital.org.

• Big Sandy Health Care’s dental clinics now are only open for dental emergencies and will be rescheduling non-urgent dental appointments. Dental emergencies include severe nerve pain, wisdom tooth infection, dry socket following oral surgery, dental abscess, broken tooth causing pain, trauma with tooth loosened or knocked out, pain due to extensive cavities, suture removal and certain adjustments of dentures or orthodontic wires and appliances if causing pain or affecting functions, such as eating. For more information in Pike County, call the Shelby Valley Dental Clinic at, (606) 639-3135.

• Although Total Pharmacy Care will remain open, patients are encouraged to utilize the pharmacy’s free local delivery. The pharmacy will be doing curbside pickup. For more information, call the store at, (606) 433-0555.

• Faith Pharmacy will only provide curbside pickup and its delivery service until further notice. For more information, call the store at, (606) 509-6337, during the store’s normal business hours.

• Pikeville Discount Drug has expanded its delivery serve and will make multiple runs during the day to Pikeville, Coal Run,m Harold, Johns Creek, Dorton, Virgie and Millard. If you need your medicine brought to you, call the store, (606) 432-0018. All customers are encouraged to use the store’s drive-through to pick up and drop off. The pharmacy’s front end will be kept open only for “situations that may require more attention.”

• Elkhorn Drug will be utilizing only drive-thru to provide service to its patients. Free home delivery will still be offered. Patients are encouraged to call in advance, if possible, for refill requests as these new adjustments are implemented. “If you require over-the-counter products or need assistance in selecting an over-the-counter product, we will continue to provide this service at the drive-thru,” the company said in a statement. “Please call ahead if possible and we will have items selected for you at the pharmacy drive-thru window as well.”

GOVERNMENT & CITY FACILITIES

• The Pike County courthouse will be closed to the public, employees will continue to work regular hours while using a designated entrance until further notice. The Phelps and Belfry courthouses will also remain closed until further notice.

• All Senior Citizen Centers will be closed, but will continue to provide home deliveries and pickup services.

• All Pike County Community Centers will be closed until further notice.

• The Pike County Animal Shelter is closed to the public until further notice.

• All Pike County public libraries will be closed until further notice.

• Pikeville City Hall and the Office of Economic Development are closed to the public until further notice. Business can still be conducted by phone, (606) 437-5100, online, www.pikevilleky.gov, and by mail, 243 Main Street, Pikeville, Kentucky 41501.

• Elkhorn City Hall is closed to the public until further notice. For more information, call, (606) 754-5080, or visit, www.cityofelkhorncity.com.

• All Kentucky REAL ID offices, Circuit Court Clerks offices, Kentucky drivers licensing regional field offices and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet district highway, administrative, maintenance and equipment offices will be closed to the public until further notice.

• The Pikeville Police Department has closed its lobby to the public until further notice, but the station will remain open. Anyone who visits the station can use the police phone outside to call into the station, and an officer will come and meet the visitor outside. The police’s regular patrols will continue, but police will try to work more over the phone rather than in-person. The department has suspended its fingerprint service until further notice. The Pikeville Police Department is located at 111 Scotty Hamilton Way. For all non-emergencies, call the station at, (606) 437-6236. You may remain anonymous when you report a crime or suspicious activity by calling, (606) 437-6236.

• All local Social Security offices are closed to the public for in-person service. Secure and convenient online services remain available at, www.socialsecurity.gov. Local offices will also continue to provide critical services over the phone.

• The Pike County Detention Center is under mandatory lockdown and will continue until May 1, after much discussion with the DOC, District Judges and the Pike County Health Department regarding the recent outbreak of COVID-19. All visitation will be limited to video visits only, all attorney/client discussions will be conducted behind glass or by telephone and all outside activities will be suspended. The lockdown will not affect the jail’s work release program. The jail will reevaluate the situation on May 1 to determine if an extension of these policies will be necessary.

• Teleworks USA has paused all on-site services at company hubs. The company has made the decision to transition to an all-virtual/remote model service in order to prevent possible exposure and community spread of the illness. Each manager will continue to assist with all public services such as telework job inquiries, job applications, job fairs and hiring events through a virtual setting from 8 a.m. through 4:30 p.m. from March 16-27 through a combination of phone and email contacts, video conferences and virtual platforms.

LOCAL BUSINESSES

• Food City has adjusted its hours of operation, to 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. daily, for all of its locations until further notice. The first hour of operation, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., will be specifically designated for customers who are 65 years old or older, as well as customers with underlying health conditions to shop to avoid busier shopping periods.

• Walmart U.S. stores will adjust operating hours to 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Stores that open later than 7 a.m. will continue their regular starting hours. Walmart stores will provide a special shopping hour only for seniors 60 years old and older every Tuesday from March 24 to April 28, and the hour-long event will start one hour before the store opens. Walmart’s Pharmacies and Vision Centers will also be open during that hour. Walmart’s Vision Centers will operate on their normal schedule, but Walmart has closed its Auto Care Centers until further notice.

• The Pikeville Area Family YMCA has closed until further notice.

• Although it has closed its offices, the Big Sandy Area Community Action Program will remain operational. Staff will be able to assist those in need of services, but will do so remotely. Those in need of services are asked to call the BSACAP office in their county and make arrangements with staff for services. Pike County’s office number is, (606) 432-2775.

• J. C. Penney Company Inc. has closed all of its U.S. stores and are currently scheduled to reopen April 2. Customers can continue to shop online at the Company’s flagship store, jcp.com, or through its app.

Many businesses and public facilities have closed or made other schedule changes after following statewide health precautions. For more information, contact the respective businesses or facilities for more details.