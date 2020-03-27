Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones on March 27 issued two executive orders — one closing county parks and a second extending the deadline for payment of the net profits tax. Both relate to changes made as the response to the COVID-19 virus goes on

The closing of county parks comes on the heels of individuals failing to adhere to the recommendations from the CDC and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s recent executive orders, according to the executive order from Jones. The county’s public works department will be working to shut down all facilities in order to help combat the spreading of the COVID-19 virus and the order shall be lifted at a time when the current state of emergency has been lifted.

According to the second executive order, the county’s Net Profit License Fee/Tax filling deadline has been extended from April 15 due to the state of emergency relating to COVID-19. County residents will now have until July 15 to file.