Local health officials confirmed that a sixth Pike County resident has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The sixth case has been identified as a 51-year-old female Pike County resident who is at home recovering. To protect patients’ privacy, no names of the patients have been or will be released to the public by health officials.

Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley released the information on the latest confirmed case in Pike County and provided the information on the other five patients who tested positive for the virus in the county.

“I want the people of Pike County to know that the Pike County Health Department will be transparent with updates as soon as possible,” Riley said in a video on the Pike County Health Department public Facebook page.

Pike County’s six confirmed cases now include a 28-year-old male, 78-year-old female, 69-year-old female, 62-year-old male, 51-year-old female and another 51-year-old female. The 28-year-old male, 69-year-old male and two 51-year-old females are all recovering at home, and the 78-year-old female is recovering in the hospital. The 62-year-old male was identified in his obituary from JW Call Funeral Home of Pikeville to be Elden “Puff” Stevens, a Floyd County business owner who died on Saturday, April 11, at Pikeville Medical Center due to complications from COVID-19.

In her video, Riley provided the most recent information about Pike County’s six confirmed cases. She then thanked local spiritual leaders for not holding church gatherings during Easter weekend in order to protect their congregations, thanked government leaders of county and city for supporting public health and thanked law enforcement for providing support to the Pike County Health Department.

“Just to remind the public, please, my number one message to you today is to remain healthy at home, and what that means is only be around those with whom you live and, when you are making those bare essential trips out in public, to remain a minimum of six feet away from others,” Riley said. “Lastly, and maybe most important of all, let’s remember to be kind to each other. I appreciate each and every one of you for supporting public health as we try to help you during the pandemic.”