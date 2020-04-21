Officials confirmed that there are now six cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 in Floyd County, and once again, residents who have visited a local business are urged to self-quarantine.

Floyd County Judge-Executive Robbie Williams announced the case during a fiscal court meeting on Tuesday evening, and Floyd County Health Department Director Thursa Sloan confirmed it in a press release.

In a press release, Sloan reported that a 27-year-old female was diagnosed with the virus on April 21. The female is recovering at home and has been advised to self-isolate, the press release said.

"Contacts are being notified. We are advising that employees as well as others who went into the Subway Restaurant at Allen, Kentucky on April 16-17, 2020 should self-quarantine for 14 days from the dates provided and monitor for signs and symptoms of the virus," the press release said.

Sloan stated, “Although the risk to the public is minimal we believe that this notice is warranted due to the fact that clients had to enter the restaurant for the purchase and could have had a direct contact opportunity due to social distancing issues."

Because of HIPPA laws, officials won't identify this patient. The health department previously reported that information is presented only on a “need-to-know” basis, such as letting the person’s employer know, when that information is available, or letting emergency responders working in that community know so they can take precautions if they have to respond to a call to that person’s home.

The five other people in Floyd County who received positive COVID-19 tests are also recovering at home, Sloan reported this week. They include:

•A 38-year-old female

•A 21-year-old male

•A 22-year-old male

•A 21-month old toddler

•A 64-year-old female

The health department encourages residents to wear a cloth face masks in public, wash their hands frequently, cover their cough or sneeze, stay at least six feet away from others, disinfect frequently-touched surfaces and take other measures to slow the spread of the virus in Floyd County.

In the press release, the health department issued the following guidance:

•Don’t visit or socialize with people who don’t live with you, avoid gatherings or crowds, and keep six feet between you and others when you are out for essential reasons.

•Wash your hands often for 20 seconds with soap and water and use hand sanitizer in between as needed, stay home from work if sick, clean and disinfect high traffic areas at home and at your workplace.

•Consider wearing a cloth mask when you have to be out in the public with others. Do not touch your face when you are wearing a mask.

People who believe they have been in close contact with someone who has the virus should self-monitor for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, diarrhea or nausea. Those who believe they are too ill to monitor their care should contact their doctor for advice.

The announcement of this sixth case in Floyd County comes alongside reports from Gov. Andy Beshear on April 21 that there are 3,192 positive cases in the state and 171 deaths from the virus.

For a complete list of all actions taken statewide, as well as the most recent information about the virus in Kentucky, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.

To report person or business that is not following COVID-19-related orders and endangering lives, call, (833) 597-2337 or, (833) KY-SAFER from 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., or visit, kysafer.ky.gov.

Kentuckians who want advice can call the state hotline at, (800) 722-5725 or their local health care provider.