Tuesday morning, local officials gathered in the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom for a joint county press conference, during which Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones announced that Pike County, after today, will be under a state of emergency.

Jones said there are no confirmed cases of the disease in the county as of the time of the press conference, and that efforts are being taken to keep it that way.

On the heels of President Donald Trump and Kentucky Go. Andy Beshear’s recent announcements declaring a national and emergency due to the concerns of the COVID-19, or otherwise known as the coronavirus, national pandemic, Pike County joins more than 40 other counties within the commonwealth to declare a state of emergency.

According to Jones, the county has not had anyone test positive for the virus, but there will be measures put in place to ensure it helps contain a possible development of, or possible spread of the virus. Jones said the executive order will take in effect Wednesday, March 18 and will be as follows:

• The Pike County courthouse will be closed to the public, employees will continue to work regular hours while using a designated entrance until further notice. The Phelps and Belfry courthouses will also remain closed until further notice.

• All Senior Citizen Centers will be closed, but will continue to provide home deliveries and pickup services.

• All Pike County Community Centers will be closed until further notice.

• The Pike County Animal Shelter is closed to the public until further notice.

• All Pike County public libraries will be closed until further notice.

• Pike County government will not be allowing any vacation time outside the state of Kentucky, all county employees who have traveled outside of the state, where the COVID-19 virus exists will be ordered to be quarantined for 14 days before returning to work.

• All Pike County employees and residents are discouraged from traveling to any county, including the state of Kentucky, where known cases of COVID-19 exist.

• All law enforcement agencies are directed to enforce Gov. Beshear’s executive orders, as well as that of Jones Jones.

• All public gymnasiums and fitness centers, churches or other religious groups, as well as other public organizations are encouraged to adhere to President Donald Trump’s recommendations that all public gatherings be limited to no more than 10 people.

• All county residents are urged to immediately register for the RAVE emergency alert system.

For more details, pick up Thursday’s edition of the News-Express.