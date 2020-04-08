Tractor Supply company announced April 7 additional steps it is taking to protect the health and safety of its team members and customers, according to a statement.

“At Tractor Supply, our top priority is the health and safety of our team members and customers. We have executed a number of actions over the past three weeks, and today we are announcing additional changes that allow us to better serve our customers’ needs during this time of crisis,” said Hal Lawton, Tractor Supply’s president and CEO. “This week, in all stores, we will add a dedicated greeter and roll out contactless curbside pickup with dedicated parking for Buy Online, Pickup In Store. We also will complete our nationwide rollout of Buy Online Same Day/Next Day Delivery. We are continuing to implement numerous measures to promote social distancing in our stores and rapidly provide personal protective equipment to team members. I can’t thank the Tractor Supply team enough for all they have accomplished in the last few weeks. I am incredibly proud of how they have responded to take care of each other and serve our customers.”

Hiring Initiative

Tractor Supply is embarking on the company’s most ambitious hiring drive ever with plans to immediately fill more than 5,000 full-time and part-time team member positions across its nearly 1,900 stores in 49 states and eight distribution centers. These job opportunities represent existing and new positions with a focus on increased customer service and safety in stores. Candidates can learn more and apply for the wide variety of job opportunities at www.TractorSupply.jobs.

COVID-19 response

As an essential, needs-based retailer, Tractor Supply has taken multiple actions to help assist its team members, customers and communities with the impact of COVID-19. The following is a summary of new and existing actions that have been taken by the company.

Safety and customer experience

As customers continue to visit Tractor Supply stores for the essential, needs-based products they rely on to help them take care of their families, homes, land, livestock animals and pets, the statement said, the company is announcing new measures, effective immediately, to help team members and customers stay safe:

• Adding a dedicated greeter at every store location to drive awareness of social distancing, monitor the number of customers in store and provide additional cleaning of key items like carts and registers.

• Expanding the company’s Buy Online Same Day/Next Day Delivery from store offering to all Tractor Supply stores.

• Dedicating an exclusive shopping hour for high-risk customers and seniors 60 and older every Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

• Installing plexiglass barriers at cashier stands in stores.

• Endorsing the CDC’s social and physical distancing practices in stores by marking floors and adding signage to help customers and team members maintain safe distances.

• Increasing personal protective equipment for team members (gloves, masks, face shields, sanitizer).

• Implementing Contactless Curbside Delivery for Buy Online, Pickup In Store.

• Establishing a minimum of two dedicated parking spots at each store for Buy Online, Pickup In Store or Curbside Delivery.

• Expediting rollout of contactless payment options (e.g., Apple Pay).

In addition, the company had previously announced the increase of Mobile Point of Sale devices across the chain by the end of April to allow for a more seamless checkout process for customers. During these uncertain times and changes to operations, Tractor Supply remains committed to maintaining its everyday low pricing on its consumable, usable and edible merchandise categories.

Team member compensation and benefits

The statement said Tractor Supply has introduced numerous benefit enhancements for its team members. On April 7, the company added the following benefits for its team members:

• Extending from April 25 to May 9 its previously announced $2 per hour appreciation bonus to all frontline hourly team members.

• Announcing 100 percent coverage of COVID-19 medical treatment under the company’s medical plan.

• Waiving cost-sharing for telehealth visits for any reason under the company’s medical plan, helping team members limit potential exposure in physician offices and giving needed relief to medical facilities.

Tractor Supply had previously announced

• Awarding a one-time special bonus of $1,000 for exempt store managers and $500 for frontline leadership and support roles.

• Extending paid sick leave by two weeks for all team members affected by COVID-19. team members who self-report contagious, flu or COVID-19 symptoms that keep them out of work; are part of a mandated or self-imposed quarantine; are impacted by the temporary closing of a location due to the outbreak; or have a confirmed case of COVID-19 will continue to be paid during that time.

Community giving

To support its team members and communities, the company previously made the following commitments:

• Donation of $500,000 to the existing Tractor Supply Employee Assistance Fund to assist team members most impacted by COVID-19.

• Establishment of the Tractor Supply Company Foundation with a donation of $1.5 million committed to the growth and development of rural areas with an initial focus on COVID-19 recovery efforts.

To learn more about Tractor Supply’s actions in response to COVID-19, visit, http://www.tractorsupply.com/COVID-19.