Pike County Schools District will continue to provide “grab-n-go” meals for its students this week while the district is closed, in preparation for spring break next week.

Parents or guardians of any child who is 18 years-old or younger may go to 13 sites across the district between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 9, in order to receive “grab-n-go” meals for this week, plus additional meals to cover for the district’s closure during spring break, which is the week of April 12.

Meals will be served at the following sites: Belfry High School, Belfry Elementary, Bevins Elementary, Kimper Elementary, Johns Creek Elementary, Pike Central High School, Phelps Elementary, Valley Elementary, Dorton Elementary, Millard School, East Ridge High School, Elkhorn City Elementary and Feds Creek High School.

According to the district, the meals will be served in an effort to “continue serving the children of Pike County while maintaining health and safety guidelines set forth by federal, state and local officials including social distancing.”

“A curbside service for grab-n-go pick-up has been established for each location for the health and safety of all,” according to the district. “Please remain in your vehicle until directed to pick up your meals.”

Meals may be received for any child ages 18 and under. Children must be present at the curbside pick-up in the vehicle but should never get out of the vehicle for any reason, as stated in federal regulations.

People are asked to contact any school to arrange meal service if they know of a child who does not have transportation to pick up meals. Please contact the school in your community for assistance or further information.