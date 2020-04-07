The Center for Disease Control and Prevention now recommends that all people wear cloth face masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, in addition to practicing social distancing.

According to the CDC, many people with confirmed COVID-19 cases who do not show symptoms or who later develop symptoms can still spread the virus before they show symptoms. The virus is spread through saliva and nasal secretions that are spread by coughing, sneezing and talking when people interact with others.

The CDC released new guidelines Friday, recommending that all people wear cloth face masks in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like in grocery stores and pharmacies.

Gov. Andy Beshear shared the new guidelines with Kentuckians during Saturday’s COVID-19 briefing, but he stressed that social distancing measures still need to be maintained. He said the CDC’s recommendation to wear cloth face masks in public is a voluntary public health measure.

“Social distancing measures remain the primary and most effective steps to reduce the spread,” Beshear said, while reading the CDC’s new guidelines. “Wearing a mask does not replace the social distancing requirements. Let me repeat that: Just because you wear a mask doesn’t mean you can get within six feet of somebody and have a conversation. That will still spread the coronavirus.”

Beshear said that Kentuckians should not wear surgical masks or N-95 face masks/respirators that are typically used by medical professionals and healthcare providers. Across Kentucky and the U.S., there is a shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE), including N-95 face masks/respirators, and Beshear urged Kentuckians to donate their surgical masks and N-95 face masks to healthcare workers and medical professionals who are on the front lines treating COVID-19 patients and fighting the virus.

“No one outside of a healthcare provider should be wearing an N-95 mask. If you are not a healthcare provider and you are wearing a N-95 mask, that means that someone else who desperately needs it doesn’t have it,” Beshear said. “If you are wearing a surgical mask, we ought to really think whether there is a healthcare provider who should have that. Now the cloth masks that people are talking about making, those are the types that we are talking about in these recommendations.”

Kentuckians are encouraged to donate PPE to the state in order to help protect healthcare workers and medical professionals. Although latex-free gloves used by medical professionals are the greatest need at this time, Beshear said, people can donate other types of PPE, including face shields, goggles and glasses, disposable gowns, head covers, P100, PAPR and PAPR parts, oxygen concentrators, procedural or surgical masks, N-95 face masks/respirators, and shoe covers.

PPE is necessary for medical professionals in order to minimize their exposure to injury or the spread of infection or illness. When used properly, PPE acts as a barrier between infectious materials, like viral and bacterial contaminants, and a person’s skin, mouth, nose or eyes, helping to prevent the spread of infection into the person’s body, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Beshear said Saturday that Kentucky can only procure PPE by buying it, which involves bidding against other states and the federal government, manufacturing it or receiving it through donations.

“The N-95 respirators are among the hardest to find right now,” Beshear said. “I will tell you, virtually every order that we are putting in is getting bought out either by the federal government or being sent directly to one of the hot spots that’s out there. It is a challenge, but we gotta work and fight for everything that we get each and every day.”

Beshear asked for any Kentucky companies who can manufacture PPE to contact the state in order to help the state create a manufacturing base for creating its own PPE to fight the virus.

However, Beshear especially urged Kentuckians to donate any PPE that they have in order to protect the state’s medical professionals.

“We know that there is still a lot of personal protective equipment— gloves, gowns, googles, face shields — out there,” Beshear said. “Every single bit that we can get in and that we can create is going to go to a good use.”

If Kentuckians have PPE that they wish to donate, they can call, 1(833)GIVE-PPE, or visit, giveppe.ky.gov, for more information about the donation process. PPE donations will now be accepted at all 16 Kentucky State Police posts across the commonwealth and at Transportation Cabinet offices in Louisville and Lexington.

“No amount is too small,” Beshear’s office said in a statement. “If you have any surplus equipment, please consider donating it to Team Kentucky.”

The following are the addresses for all 16 Kentucky State Police posts and Transportation Cabinet offices across Kentucky where donations of PPE are now accepted:

• Kentucky State Police - Post 1

8366 US-45, Hickory, KY 42051

• Kentucky State Police - Post 2

1000 Western Kentucky Parkway, Nortonville, KY 42442

• Kentucky State Police - Post 3

3119 Nashville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42101

• Kentucky State Police Post 4

820 New Glendale Road, Elizabethtown, KY 42701

• Kentucky State Police - Post 5

160 Citation Lane, Campbellsburg, KY 40011

• Kentucky State Police - Post 6

4265 Dixie Highway, Dry Ridge, KY 41035

• Kentucky State Police - Post 7

699 Eastern Bypass, Richmond, KY 40475

• Kentucky State Police - Post 8

1595 Flemingsburg Road, Morehead, KY 40351

• Kentucky State Police - Post 9

3499 North Mayo Trail, Pikeville, KY 4150

• Kentucky State Police - Post 10

3319 US-421, Harlan, KY 40831

• Kentucky State Police - Post 11

11 State Police Road, London, KY 40741

• Kentucky State Police - Post 12

1250 Louisville Road, Frankfort, KY 40601

• Kentucky State Police - Post 13

100 Justice Drive, Hazard, KY 41701

• Kentucky State Police - Post 14

5975 US-60, Ashland, KY 41102

• Kentucky State Police - Post 15

1118 Jamestown Street, Columbia, KY 42728

• Kentucky State Police - Post 16

8298 Keach Dr, Henderson, KY 42420

• KYTC District Louisville

8310 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40242

• KYTC District Lexington

800 Newtown Pike, Lexington, KY 40511

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

Kentuckians can also call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.