During his evening address on Sunday, March 29, Gov. Andy Beshear reported that the COVID-19 case he reported on Saturday, March 28, as being positive in Floyd County was incorrect.

The Floyd County Health Department and local officials also confirmed the inaccuracy on Saturday, March 28.

Beshear reported, however, that the inaccuracy of that report does not mean any county is free of the virus.

“That Floyd County one we read yesterday was a mistake, and I’ll own that,” he said. “And for the people of Floyd County, we’re sorry about that, but let me say that there absolutely are cases of the coronavirus in every county, and … my concern — based on our mistake, and it’s our mistake — is that the clarification, which needs to happen, lulls people into the thought that there isn’t a case in that area, that there is not a person that has the coronavirus. Remember, this is in all of our counties, and a virus doesn’t care about a county line. A county line is make believe. It is something that we create for government and for the provision of services. When we’re looking at something like this, it’s absolutely make believe. We are in this as one state. We’re all in this together.”

Beshear reported 45 new cases in the state since Saturday, with more than 400 cases now confirmed.

He emphasized a request he previously made for residents not to travel out of state and the need for residents to practice social distancing to slow the spread of the virus. He also re-emphasized that the next two weeks are “absolutely critical.”

“We are in the surge and we’re going to have more cases,” he said. “We’re going to have more cases each and every day and we outta be prepared for it. And we’re going to lose more people. That’s going to be hard, but we’ve got to know that, that is coming. We’ve got to dig in and realize that our actions, now more than ever in our lifetimes, impact other people and we’ve got to be mindful of it. And even if we just want to get out and socialize a little bit, we’ve got to realize that even though you want to do that for a really good reason, that it can significantly impact others that are out there.”

He called the virus “the challenge of our times,” encouraging residents to make sure the sacrifice that residents in the state are making now by closing non-essential businesses and taking other measures is effective and not undermined by people who don’t practice social distancing.

“This is our time to prove that we have what it takes and I have faith in you all,” he said.

He reported that Kentucky has around 4.5 million residents, 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 Intensive Care Unit beds and “little bit more than that” in ventilators available.

For more information about COVID-19 in Kentucky, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.