Community Action Kentucky is extending its enrollment period for the crisis component of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

Applications will now be accepted through April 30, a 30-day extension, or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis. Qualified residents should apply at any one of the 23 Community Action Agencies located across the state.

“Extending the enrollment period for the LIHEAP crisis component will provide Kentucky’s most vulnerable with a resource to continue paying their heating bills during these challenging times,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “Each year, the Community Action Kentucky Partnership provides heating assistance to over 100,000 Kentucky families through LIHEAP. We encourage qualified applicants to check with their local Community Action Agency as soon as possible to secure available funding.”

LIHEAP support is divided into two components, a subsidy component and a crisis component. The Subsidy Component can offset heating costs based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits, which range from $34 to $274, are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor. Enrollment for the subsidy component is open November-December each year.

To utilize the crisis component, applicants must meet the same income eligibility requirements as the subsidy component, as well as have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company or be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel such as propane. Applications are being accepted now for the crisis component.

For assistance, residents in Floyd, Pike, Johnson, Martin and Magoffin counties should call the Big Sandy Area Community Action Agency at, (606) 789-3641.

For more information, visit, CAPKY.org.