As part of an ongoing effort to ensure the health and wellness of the public as Kentucky fights aggressively to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet announced today that the Kentucky Horse Park and Kentucky State Parks will be open to the public for daytime use only.

Effective Friday, April 3, Kentucky State Parks and the Kentucky Horse Park has suspended all overnight reservations for park lodges, cabins and campgrounds until further notice. All upcoming reservations will be canceled, and refunds will be issued.

Kentucky State Parks will be open to the public between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Park visitors will have access to park trails and scenic sites during these designated hours. Golf courses will remain open. Park visitors are encouraged to check the website for golf course hours of operation. All state park lodges, cabins, playgrounds and campgrounds will be closed. Food service will also be suspended until further notice.

The Kentucky Horse Park grounds will be open to the public between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The Visitor Center and park campground will be closed to the public until further notice. Park visitors will continue to have access to the park’s walking trail with a number of sculptures, memorials and equine companions.

Outdoor recreation plays an important role in fostering positive physical and mental health. Kentucky State Parks and the Kentucky Horse Park offer a variety of outdoor recreation activities that Kentuckians can continue to enjoy while engaging in social distancing.

While visiting park grounds, we encourage guests to follow all public health recommendations including:

• Do not use parks or trails if you are exhibiting symptoms;

• Be prepared for limited access to restrooms and water fountains;

• Maintain safe social distancing of the recommended six feet separation;

• Do not congregate in groups at parking lots, trailheads or golf courses;

• Avoid games that require close contact such as basketball and football; and

• Move to a different location to avoid crowds.

For updates on Kentucky State Parks, visit the state parks’ Facebook page or, parks.ky.gov/covid-19-information.

For more information about Kentucky’s COVID-19 response, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.