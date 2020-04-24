Pike County Schools District has partnered with the Riverplace residential treatment center’s new outpatient food bank to provide food items to the district’s students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Volunteers from Pike County Schools picked up a tractor and trailer load of food items on Wednesday from Riverplace’s food bank, marking the start of a partnership between the two where the food bank will donate food items to the district every month.

James Mercer, family resource supervisor for the Pike County Schools District, oversees the district’s 17 family resource coordinators, who help families in the district with identified needs. He and Superintendent Reed Adkins met with Greg May, who leads Riverplace, to discuss a partnership between the food bank and the district, and he said the donations from the food bank will help provide food items for the district’s backpack food program while the district is closed.

“Mr. Adkins wants to make sure that no kids are hungry through this tough time where our school district has shut down,” Mercer said. “There’s many things that we can’t do, but there’s a lot of things that we can do, and our school district and Mr. Adkins partnering with Greg May is just something we need here in this area to help us get through these struggling times.”

Mercer said the donations are a blessing for the district in order to help feed the district’s students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The parents are so appreciative,” Mercer said. “It still lights up the kids eyes when they get their little backpacks because they don’t know which week what’s in them. There will be families that need this more than ever because of the loss of jobs, the loss of employment, so it’s special for our school district that we can still meet the needs of our students.”

May, who is also president of Utilities Management Group, recently helped open the food bank at the center’s new outpatient facility to help patients attending outpatient rehabilitation treatment. Riverplace operates its new food bank, as well as transitional housing, through its non-profit organization, the Riverplace Assistance Corporation.

After the COVID-19 pandemic caused all Kentucky schools to close for the remainder of the school year, though, May said he began coordinating with local schools in order to help them provide food items to students and families with identified needs.

“We know there’s a lot of disadvantaged kids that need help and families that need help, and we just want to be able to help them,” May said.

May and the Riverplace food bank worked with Lower Toler Church of Christ on April 10 — Good Friday — this year to distribute food items to about 80-100 families with identified needs from John M. Stumbo Elementary School and Betsy Layne Elementary School.

May said it was important to start expanding its services, like its recently opened food bank, because the closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic have affected thousands of people in Eastern Kentucky. Although the food bank cannot provide for every family in need, he said, he hoped to help provide food to families who needed the food the most.

May said on Wednesday that, through the food bank, he also donated food items to the WestCare Perry Cline Emergency Shelter and several items to the Appalachian Pregnancy Care Center in downtown Pikeville.

“You have to remember that our basic concept was trying to help the drug recovery people and people coming to counseling,” May said. “But now with the coronavirus, we know that these schools and other people here in the counties in Eastern Kentucky, we know that there are a lot of unfortunate people and impoverished people. What we’re trying to do is, we’re not making it like everybody can come in. We’re going to the schools and stuff and really focusing on the ones that we know really need it.”

May said he hopes to expand the Riverplace Assistance Corporation non-profit organization to continue providing food and transitional housing to people in need, and he asked that people donate money and food to help make that possible.

The Riverplace residential drug addiction treatment center is located at the old Millard School, 8015 Millard Highway. It is connected to Addiction Recovery Care, which is a connection of residential and outpatient treatment centers in Kentucky. ARC currently has residential treatment centers located in Wallingford, Annville, Somerset and Louisa.

For more information on Addiction Recovery Care, visit, www.arccenters.com. For individuals in Kentucky seeking treatment for themselves or others, as well as family members who have questions or are in need of support, call the KY HELP Statewide Call Center, (833)-859-4357.