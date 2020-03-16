Due to the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus (COVID-19) situation in the U.S. and the potential impact it has here in our community, the City of Pikeville has decided to transition the city’s administrative offices to remote work beginning on Wednesday, March 18.

City officials say they believe this is the best course of action to prevent the spread of coronavirus and to keep our employees safe. While City Hall and the Office of Economic Development will be closed to in-person visits, city staff will be working from home to address ongoing needs and ensure all city services are still running smoothly.

Here are some important points you should know:

• All calls made during normal business hours will be answered by a member of our team working remotely.

• Residents can pay bills, get city permits and connect/disconnect utility services via pikevilleky.gov or by calling our staff.

• The drop box outside City Hall will be checked daily and can be used to pay bills that would normally be dropped off in-person.

Mayor Jimmy Carter said, “Residents can be confident in knowing that our staff remains available to address your questions and ensure all needs are met during this temporary change in operation. Continuing to provide high quality service is our utmost priority.”

Though doors at City Hall and the Office of Economic Development will not be open for visits, we know it is more important than ever to continue with our public City Commission Meetings. We are working to find a way to conduct the March 23 meeting in a manner that protects the health and well-being of all involved, but is also accessible to the public. More information on how you can join the Commission Meeting will be announced prior to the scheduled meeting on March 23. For any questions regarding this closure, please reach out by phone to, (606) 437-5100, or visit, pikevilleky.gov.