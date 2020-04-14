Pike County Schools Board of Education has approved providing hazard pay to district employees who helped prepare and deliver school meals to students while the district is closed.

During its virtual meeting Thursday, the board commended the district’s food service staff and the employees who helped prepare, distribute and clean up for the school’s meal at home program, including cooks, custodians, bus drivers and aides, while the district’s schools are closed. All schools across the state are closed until at least May 1 due to concerns regarding novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“It’s a great thing to see our kids be taken care of in a timely manner in a time when everything is just so fluid right now,” board member Nee Jackson said. “We really don’t know what’s gonna change from day-to-day, so I thank everyone for the effort they’ve put forward.”

While all schools are closed, the district’s food service staff continues to prepare and distribute school meals for the district’s students every week, except for the district’s spring break, which is the week of April 12. Superintendent Reed Adkins said that, on average, the food service is distributing about 47,000 meals every week.

The board unanimously approved paying an additional $25 per day to all cooks, custodians, bus drivers and aides that have helped to prepare, deliver or clean up for the district’s school meals at home program. The additional pay will take effect April 20 and will run through the end of the 2019-20 school year.

“The food service has been absolutely wonderful,” board member Stephany Lowe said. “I feel like there hasn’t been a child go hungry, and that is amazing. There are so many people that has been involved with this, and I appreciate it so much. I’m all for it. It’s a great idea. These people are actually going above and beyond to take care of our kids right now.”

The board also commended the district’s teachers and principals for organizing and providing the students’ non-traditional instruction while schools are closed. Board member Shane Hurley has children in the district, and he commended the district’s teachers for helping his children with their work.

“These teachers are not just working from 8 (a.m.) to 4 (p.m.) or whatever their normal hours are,” Hurley said. “We message them all hours of the evening, and they’re real quick to get back with us, help us and help the kids. I appreciate that.”

Lowe commended the district’s teachers and students for adjusting to non-traditional instruction. She also urged the public to continue social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in order to help all students and staff return to normal.

“I know this is uncertain times we’re all living in, but I have to say, from what I’ve seen, our teachers and our students have really done an exceptional job with the NTI process,” Lowe said. “I know it hasn’t all been smooth, but I commend the teachers for going above and beyond and the principals to make it happen. I know we’ve all heard it, but we just want to get these kids back to their normal lives and all of us back to our normal lives. We really need to practice social distancing.”