Gov. Andy Beshear announced the first death in Pike County connected to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Beshear revealed that a 62-year-old male who is believed to be a Pike County resident was one of three people to die recently as a result of the novel coronavirus. Beshear confirmed the deaths in his Sunday COVID-19 briefing.

“On Easter, I hoped that we wouldn’t have to report new ones today,” Beshear said. “Let’s keep these folks in our prayers.”

In order to protect the patient’s health privacy, Beshear did not release the name of the patient who died from Pike County. The other two patients who died as a result of the virus included a 72-year-old male from Jefferson County and a 74-year-old female from Hopkins County.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, there have been 1,963 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, with 97 confirmed deaths statewide related to the virus.

For all up-to-date information on Kentucky COVID-19 cases, visit, kycovid19.ky.gov.

For all up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the CDC’s website at, https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/.

The Pike County Health Department is located at 119 River Drive, and it can be reached at, (606) 437-5500, or online at, https://www.pikecountyhealth.com/v4i/.

Kentuckians can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline, 1-(800)722-5725, for questions or additional help.