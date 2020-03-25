Pike County Emergency Management officials have been reaching out to local grocery and retail stores to make sure they have ample supplies during the COVID-19 crisis. And, according to Pike Emergency Management Director Doug Tackett, stores are seeing no issues with obtaining food or most basic supplies.

However, he did add that the collective response from most stores is that they are running low on items such as hand sanitizer, paper towels, toilet paper and disinfectant products. The key to fixing those shortages, he said, is to simply buy what you actually need.

“We were told that if folks can buy what they need, at a week’s supply, when they shop, it would ease some of that shortage and supplies could catch back up pretty quick,” he said

That would allow stores to catch back up on much of the stock that is being quickly bought up, according to Tackett.

Tackett said that many stores have begun limiting the quantity of certain products an individual can purchase at one time to ensure there’s enough to go around. Purchasing a week’s worth of supplies at one time and allowing the stores to catch back up on their respective stock could alleviate that issue, as stores are continuing to receive consistent shipments.

But, according to most stores, Tackett said, people are buying “more than they need” at one time, which is why most stores are running low on cleaning and disinfectant supplies.

Food City President and CEO Steve Smith said in a press conference Tuesday that his company is working to keep up with the demands, but offered similar advice, that customers buy only what they need for a brief time to let the supply chain catch up with demand.

“The U.S. will not run out of food, grocers will not run out of food,” Smith said, adding that there is currently the same number of mouths to feed as there was a week ago and there is no identified problem with supply.