Appalachian Regional Healthcare recently announced that it offers ARH Virtual Care, a new way for patients to access care from the comfort of their home.

“Virtual Visits, a service that is part of ARH Virtual Care, eliminates the need for an in-person clinic visit along with any risk of exposure to bacteria, viruses and allergens,” a press release said. “Virtual Visits allow both providers and patients to maintain social distancing which is critically important during the current COVID-19 outbreak. Additionally, patients have fewer hassles such as parking, child care coordination and time away from work.”

Virtual Visits are just like traditional clinic appointments, but instead of seeing a provider in person, patients see their provider from anywhere they may be via computer, smart phone or tablet. During the visit, the physician and patient can see each other and talk in real time. If medication or medical equipment is needed, a prescription can be sent to a local pharmacy or medical equipment store.

“ARH has taken the stress out of connecting to a Virtual Visit by providing technical support, connection and device testing and general access assistance through the ARH Virtual Care Helpline,” the press release said. “Insurance will be billed in the same manner as traditional visits, and copays and deductibles will apply in the same way as well. Appointments can be scheduled by calling any one of the more than 70 ARH clinics during normal business hours.”

“We are excited to be able to use modern technology to maintain human connections and have a positive impact on the health and well-being of our patients,” said Dr. James Shoptaw, a surgeon with ARH Cardiovascular & Thoracic Associates. “By using readily accessible technology that offers so much convenience and ease of use, the ARH team is demonstrating how much we value making the patient experience our number one priority. We will do whatever it takes to positively impact those whose care God has entrusted us with.”