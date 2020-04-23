The University of Pikeville will honor the academic achievements of students in the College of Arts and Sciences, Coleman College of Business, College of Nursing and Human Services and Patton College of Education in a virtual commencement ceremony, according to a statement from the university.

Graduates from the Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine (KYCOM) and the inaugural graduates from Kentucky College of Optometry (KYCO) will also be recognized during a virtual commencement ceremony. The university has partnered with Stage Clip to recognize this year’s graduates virtually on Saturday, May 2.

Students, graduates, families and the community will be able to view the virtual ceremonies beginning May 2 by visiting, pikeville.stageclip.com.

“While this is not the celebration we had planned, we are pleased to offer recognition of our graduating students online,” said UPIKE President Burton J. Webb, Ph.D. “We welcome all graduating students back to campus in either December of 2020 or May 2021 to celebrate with us in person.”

Steven J. Stack, M.D., MBA, FACEP, will be the keynote speaker for the KYCOM and KYCO virtual commencement ceremony.

Stack was appointed commissioner of the Kentucky Department for Public Health by Governor Andy Beshear in February 2020. He resides in Lexington and is a practicing emergency physician.

According to the statement from UPike, for more than 20 years, Stack has been a leader in the medical profession. He has served on boards of directors and in senior leadership roles for numerous geographic and specialty medical societies.

For more information about virtual commencement ceremonies at the University of Pikeville, call, (606) 218-5273.