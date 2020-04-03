On Wednesday, a joint press conference was held inside the Pike County Fiscal Courtroom as local government and health leaders announced the first positive case of the COVID-19 virus has been confirmed in Pike County. On the heels of that announcement, officials also announced there will be temporary restrictions that will take in effect beginning Friday.

During the press conference, Pike County Judge-Executive Ray Jones was joined by City of Pikeville Mayor Jimmy Carter, Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley, Pikeville Medical Center Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Fadi Al Akhrass and Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center Community CEO Tim Hatfield as they announced the first positive case. Jones and Carter, as well as City of Coal Run Mayor Andrew Scott in a separate executive order that he said will coincide with the county, announced that there will be “temporary restrictions” placed on essential businesses until further notice, as the COVID-19 has finally touched down in Eastern Kentucky.

“A lot of people in our area have had the misconception that the COVID-19 pandemic is not relevant to our area… that we’re not going to be impacted,” Jones said. “We’re here today to announce that there has been a diagnosed case of COVID-19 in Pike County.”

According to Jones, plans have been made for this and the need to encourage social distancing and maintaining good hygiene during this pandemic is at a high demand. Jones also assured to public that the health department is taking every step to make sure that this disease is contained.

Jones said there are people in the area that choose to ignore the severity of the current situation facing not only Eastern Kentucky but also the United States.

“This disease is killing around two percent of the people that contract it,” Jones said. “It’s imperative that the people of Pike County take this seriously.”

According to Riley, Tuesday was a very hard day in Kentucky, as according to her, the number of newly-confirmed cases reached a high of 114. Riley added that there were an additional seven deaths with a total of 591 confirmed cases.

Riley said that county leadership knew this day was coming and have been preparing for it for weeks now. She took an opportunity to thank all of the individuals who have been practicing social distancing and staying healthy while at home.

“And for those of you thought it would not get here, I hope and pray this a wake up call for you,” Riley said. “We all are neighbors and we’re all in this together and as leaders and with a very experienced health department, we do have a plan for you.”

Riley said the positive case was a 28-year old male, who is in isolation at home and doing well.

Also on Wednesday afternoon, PMC officials sent out a statement which provided further details regarding the confirmed case. According to the statement, the positive case is a hospital employee who was tested due to possible exposure from an individual from another healthcare facility. As a precaution, PMC tested the employee and the test reported back positive. Riley said that a trained health department epidemiologist has begun reaching out to individuals who may have come in contact with the individual who tested positive, which she called the “tracing process.”

Riley said she wanted to remind the community of the current plans that have been in place for weeks.

“It’s the Five C’s. This plan will work, it has worked and it will continue to work for us,” Riley said.

Riley than began to briefly discuss the Five C’s and encouraged citizens to maintain doing those while also informing them to “not let their guard down,” as Riley reminded those watching that the area has a high co-morbidities, which she’s said puts many at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“This is my final statement,” Riley said. “Think about this. If my health department called you today and said ‘You are a COVID-19 positive patient,’ we now need to know where you have been in the last 14 days. Who were you in contact with? … Would you be proud of your answer, or ashamed of your answer.”

Akhrass said the virus is everywhere, regardless of testing. He continued to discuss how the number of cases regarding COVID-19 is “spiking” across the U.S., this is because more tests are being ran.

According to Akhrass, PMC has been criticized recently for allegedly not testing patients. However, he disputed those claims as he said the hospital is actively testing patients.

“We are actively testing patients,” Ahkrass said. “We do exactly what the CDC guidelines tell us to do. We can not run the tests on everybody, however, qualified patients are getting the tests.”

According to Akhrass, PMC has tested nearly 45 patients while having only two positive cases inside the hospital. He added that the positive case reported out of Perry County has been in critical care within the hospital. The person in the Pike case was, Riley said, home and in good health.

Akhrass discussed how there are few reference labs here in Kentucky and that sometimes it can take up to 10 days to receive the tests, which he said puts the hospital in a “very bad” corner.

“We definitely benefit from receiving the tests earlier so that we can make earlier decisions,” Akhrass said. “As well as trying to implement our protective measures and try to cut down our expenses.”

Currently, Akhrass said, the U.S. ranks number one in the world for positive COVID-19 cases. The best way to bend that curve is through practicing social distancing while also following guidelines set by local, state and federal leaders he said.

Akhrass said due to the prior health issues with many people in the area he believes that there’s a possibility of very high fatalities. One issue he pointed to was the great number of smokers and vapers in the region, especially with the younger population.

“I believe, as does many other experts, that smoking and vaping adds fuel to the fire,” Akhrass said.

Akhrass also discussed the changes that PMC has undertaken due to the pandemic. According to him, there is signage placed all around the hospital reminding individuals of social distancing. Chairs within waiting rooms have also been placed six-foot apart. He said PMC has also placed tape on the floor to remind individuals as well. The hospital clinics have also took measures and have began allowing patients to call in to the clinic to make an appointment, then once ready, the clinic will text or call the patient to inform them their appointment is ready.

According to Akhrass, medication is also being provided through drive-through services, while also preforming necessary tests outside in individuals vehicles, as to insure the safety of citizens.

According to Hatfield, ARH has been working on plans since Mar. and added that “we can never be over prepared” for a pandemic, as he said this is something “we’ve never seen before.”

“This isn’t just Eastern Kentucky,” Hatfield said. “It’s the entire United States and the entire world.”

Hatfield said its more important than ever that healthcare leaders, health department officials and government leaders all communicate to insure everyone is on the same page. He also added that everyone is learning every day during this time.

“We may start a process and then, at noon, we figure out an alternative way that’s safer for our employees and community,” Hatfield said.

Hatfield said ARH has critiqued how patients and employees enter and exit the facility as well, with there only being one way in or out of the hospital.

Hatfield also encouraged individuals to be mindful of surfaces they are bringing into their homes during these time, as the virus can live on surfaces for for sometime. He stressed that packages, even including food packages, an individuals clothes and even shoes can carry the the virus.

Regarding the temporary restrictions which will be placed on essential businesses, Carter and Jones both said they are asking business owners to only allow one person to a cart to help insure they are maintaining “social distancing.” Carter added that there will be cases which will be excluded from those restrictions but that it will be a case-by-case situation.

In a seperate order, which Scott said would coincide with the county and city’s decision, Scott announced that Coal Run would be limiting customers to one person per facility or group in public-facing businesses. He added that the order will exclude minors.

Officials also said that have not reached the point where hospitals are beyond , but if so, and hospitals in the area become over capacity due to the virus, discussions have already began with sites to help provide extra space to house patients. Officials alluded to the Appalachian Wireless Arena as a possibility if such events unfold.

As of Gov. Andy Beshear’s Wednesday evening address, there are currently 18,500 hospital beds, 1,300 ICU beds and 1,352 ventilators in the state.

Beshear said he can confirm that more than 10,000 tests have been ran within the state and there has been 93 new cases announced. Beshear said that, as of Wednesday’s address there have been 20 deaths in the state, resulting from the COVID-19 virus.