Appalachian Regional Healthcare announces that the ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities established an Employee Emergency Assistance Fund to assist ARH employees who are financially affected during the pandemic.

The ARH Foundation, the fundraising arm of the ARH system, established the fund and is seeking donations to help employees and their immediate families navigate financial stress and unforeseen circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the ways the fund will help include providing financial assistance for:

•Loss of primary residence

•Death of an employee or immediate family member which causes financial hardship

•Care for an employee or immediate family member which causes financial hardship

•Utilities assistance

•Rental/mortgage assistance

•Food assistance

•Grocery assistance

•Other emergency financial hardships as a result of COVID-19.

Donations can either be made online at, arhfoundation.org or by mail to: ARH Foundation for Healthier Communities, Attn: Margie Spaulding, 2260 Executive Drive, Lexington, Ky. 40505. For more information call, (859) 226-2512.