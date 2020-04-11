WILLIAMSON, W.Va. — Mingo County health officials announced April 11 the first positive COVID-19 case in Mingo County.
The case, that of an elderly male with underlying health conditions, was confirmed Saturday, April 11, by the Mingo County Health Department.
Health officials said all those individuals having had close contact with the male are being notified. All confirmed cases will be isolated, with close contacts being asked to self-quarantine as well as to be continually monitored for signs and symptoms.
Due to strict adherence to privacy laws, no other information about the person will be released, heath officials said.
Health officials are asking the community to continue to practice social distancing. Those who believe they need to be tested should contact their primary care provider or their local healthcare clinic.
For more information about COVID-19 visit the WV DHHR website at, www.coronavirus.wv.gov, the CDC at, www.cdc.gov/coronavirus, or call the Mingo County Health Department at, (304) 235-3570.
