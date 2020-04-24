Pikeville Medical Center announced April 24 that the company will be furloughing approximately 200 employees effective April 26.

PMC issued a statement on the furloughs, saying that COVID-19 has created a new normal for people around the world. During these unprecedented times, hospitals across the nation and around the world have experienced tremendous negative financial impact.

“We are thankful that our government leaders have understood the necessity to support and financially assist hospitals and our most important asset, our dedicated staff members,” said Pikeville Medical Center (PMC) CEO and Vice President of the Board of Directors Donovan Blackburn.

The statement said many hospitals across the country are being forced to announce furlough plans. Recently UK Health announced they will furlough 1,500 employees in their healthcare division. Baptist Health also announced they will begin mandating furloughs starting on April 26, 2020. Becker’s Hospital Review announced April 24 that 191 hospitals across the nation have announced furloughs of workers during this difficult and unique time.

"Like most hospitals throughout the nation, PMC will experience a significant historical financial loss for April," the statement said. " Also, like thousands of other hospitals across the country, they have realized that they must take the necessary the steps to manage expenses. Effective April 26, 2020 PMC will be following suit, by furloughing a little over 200 employees."

Blackburn said, “We must protect our most valuable assets, our employees, while performing our fiduciary responsibility to this institution to try to ensure its sustainability for generations to come, while still ensuring we are focused on providing the necessary healthcare for our patients.”

The statement said state and federal leadership has announced that furloughed employees will now qualify for unemployment benefits, as long as they meet the state’s unemployment criteria.

Fortunately, the statement said, the state has relaxed the rules for qualifying for unemployment benefits and has removed the initial waiting period.

Simultaneously, the federal government’s stimulus plan has temporarily increased the amount of unemployment benefits that a person can receive.

“We feel that the combination of state and federal government benefits will create circumstances where the employees that we furlough will experience no negative financial impact on their base pay,” said Blackburn. “Based on information we have received to date, we believe that some people may even receive more in unemployment benefits than they were earning in wages while working. We have instructed any employee who might be negatively impacted by this decision, after applying for state unemployment benefits, to notify PMC’s Human Resources Department of the impact, so that we can make plans to bring that employee back to work. I feel that confident those who have been furloughed will see no negative impacted at all.”

Employees are also allowed to use their accrued vacation time during the furlough, if they choose. With their continued payment of the premium when due, they can also continue their health insurance coverage through PMC’s health plan, the statement said. When they are called back to active duty, they will see no reduction of their earned vacation or sick hours as well.

“We expect and sincerely hope this furlough will have a short duration,” said Blackburn. “There is a plan to reopen hospitals. Phase one will start Monday, as the governor will permit the opening of several departments. If all goes as planned, then Phase two will follow.”

Blackburn says he is hopeful that this plan will enable PMC to operate at an increased capacity by June or early July. Gov. Andy Beshear and Dr. Steven Stack announced this week that phase one will start Monday.

Phase one, the statement said, will permit the opening of diagnostic treatments, physical therapy, optometry, radiology, non-urgent and emergent procedures, in-person office visits, ambulatory visits and pre-anesthesia testing services. If all goes as planned, then Phase two will follow.

As soon as permissible and safe, the statement said, elective surgical procedures will begin again.

"As we see our business improving day by day, we will start calling back furloughed employees," the statement said. "Due to the phase one announcement, PMC withdrew an additional 55 employees that were originally selected to be furloughed in order to support the services set to reopen on Monday."

Blackburn added, “We hope this progress will continue, which would allow us to recall most or all of our staff in the near future.”