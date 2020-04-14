A Pikeville man convicted last year on charges of sex trafficking of minors has asked that he be released from jail prior to sentencing due to concerns of COVID-19 in the Pike County Detention Center.

Ernest B. “Junior” Ray, of Beech Street, pleaded guilty in June to five charges of sex trafficking related to allegations he trafficked five different minors for the purpose of sex between 2010 and 2016.

According to court documents, as a part of the plea, Ray admitted he he “did knowingly recruit, entice, harbor, transport, provide, obtain and maintain” the children knowing that the children were under 18 years old and knowing that the children would be “caused to engage in a commercial sex act.”

Ray’s sentencing has been moved more than once, most recently to April 9, but was continued generally by U.S. District Judge Karen K. Caldwell due to the court’s ceasing of many actions due to the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ray has been held in custody since his plea hearing and is currently being held in the Pike County Detention Center.

On April 7, Ray’s attorney Jerry A. Patton filed a motion asking that Ray be released to home confinement.

“As grounds for this motion, defendant states that he has underlying health conditions which place him at higher risk for infection by COVID-19 ... and his chances of contracting this disease is high while he is incarcerated at the Pike County Detention Center,” Patton wrote.

Caldwell ordered that the office U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky Robert Duncan file a response to the motion on or before April 15.

Several individuals being held at the state and federal level have filed motions asking for release from various jails and prisons due to concerns over COVID.