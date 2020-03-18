Big Sandy Area Community Action Program will remain operational in spite of having to close their offices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 (the novel coronavirus). Their staff will be able to assist those in need of services, but will do so remotely.

Those in need of services are asked to call the BSACAP office in their county and make arrangements with staff for services.

Floyd County: (606) 874-3595

Johnson County: (606) 789-3641

Magoffin County: (606) 349-2217

Martin County: (606) 298-3217

Pike County: (606) 432-2775

BSACAP offices serve as Kentucky Career Center Jobsites, in addition to providing the Senior Community Service Employment Program, rental assistance, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, Head Start, the Kentucky Vision Program, the Safe Link Cell Phone Program, and many others.

Executive Director Wanda Thacker said, “We want to thank everyone for their patience and understanding as we adjust to serving our folks remotely. Since layoffs have started occurring in order to prevent the spread of the virus, we have seen an overwhelming need for assistance with filing unemployment insurance claims and we are working diligently to meet that need.”

The agency has also announced that their annual Garden Seed Program voucher distribution will not take place during the first week of April as is usual. Voucher distribution will now take place during the first full week of May: May 4th – 8th.

Thacker continued, “We serve some of the most vulnerable and at-risk people in the Big Sandy Valley, the people who will be hit the hardest by the pandemic. It is our duty to minimize their risk of exposure while still providing the services they will need to get by.”

The agency wants to encourage people to practice compassion and take an extra moment to check in on elderly relatives and neighbors and those without phone or internet access while still practicing social distancing. These people may need services, but may not have a way to access them through the available technology.

To learn more about the agency’s programs or to follow their updates, visit them at www.bsacap.org or follow them on Facebook.